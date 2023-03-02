| 7°C Dublin

Gibson guitar used by Chuck Berry at Wembley could fetch £20,000 at auction

The 1964 Gibson Firebird V will be auctioned off in Wiltshire later this month

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry&rsquo;s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA) Expand

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry&rsquo;s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

By Rod Minchin, PA

When rock’n’roll legend Chuck Berry broke a guitar string on stage at Wembley, someone thrust a replacement guitar into his hand so he could finish the show.

That guitar, a 1964 Gibson Firebird V, is now expected to fetch up to £20,000 at auction in Wiltshire.

