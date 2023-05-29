Get ready for our definitive list of the top 50 Irish albums of all time

More than 50 musicians, producers, promoters, broadcasters, critics, publicists, podcasters and industry insiders voted in our poll

Where will albums by Sinéad O'Connor, U2, the Cranberries and Van Morrison appear in our list of the 50 best Irish albums?

The island of Ireland has punched well above its weight when it comes to great music. Already this year, several marvellous homegrown albums indicate the inspiration is as strong as ever.

But what are the very best Irish albums ever released? Where do much-lauded contemporary acts such as Fontaines DC and Villagers fit in a wider picture that includes such heavyweights as U2, Van Morrison and Sinéad O’Connor?

There have been numerous best-of lists, including one from this writer more than a decade ago. Ultimately, they capture the tastes and proclivities of one person — or small group of people — and there are inevitable curveballs thrown in. When I look back on my own list now, a handful of my choices make me think: “What on earth was going through my mind?”

For the Irish Independent’s new list of the top 50 Irish albums ever made, a different strategy has been applied. Rather than have a small group of critics pick the list, how about throwing it open to a much wider field, specifically to those musicians, producers, promoters, broadcasters, critics, publicists, podcasters and industry insiders who have been immersed in a great deal of Irish music?

That’s exactly what we did. More than 100 people who really know their stuff were asked to submit their top 10 Irish albums of all time, in order of preference. A weighted score would then be applied — 10 to the album at number one, down to one for the album in 10th place — and the results totted up for the final rundown. In all, 55 judges took part, and more than 200 albums were voted for.

There were some ground rules, of course. No compilations. Sorry, A Woman’s Heart. No live albums. That seemed to irk several who thought Thin Lizzy’s Live and Dangerous really should be on a list like this. No albums from overseas musicians of Irish extraction — so no Smiths, Beatles, Dexys, Kate Bush…

All-time top 50

There’s a huge amount of Irish music to choose from. If you consider that a list of about 200 Irish albums a year is sent to the Choice Music Prize judges, there’s a hell of a lot of music when you go back through the decades. I’ve asked several Irish music obsessives to estimate the total number of Irish albums ever made and their educated guesses fall somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000. The true figure may be higher.

The top 50 constitutes the very best of them. Numbers 50-41 will appear on Independent.ie tomorrow, 40-31 on Wednesday, 30-21 on Thursday, 20-11 on Friday and the full 50 on Saturday. All 50 will feature in next Saturday’s special souvenir edition of the Irish Independent Review – alongside an in-depth look at the Number 1, plus selected judges’ case for which album they believe deserves that coveted spot.

Happy reading — and listening!

The judges, in alphabetical order

John Barker, broadcaster, Dublin City FM

Polly Barrett, musician

Aoife Barry, arts critic and writer of non-fiction book, Social Capital

Bren Berry, promoter, Aiken Promotions, co-founder of Dublin band Revelino

John Brereton, musician and founder of the Dublin Bowie Festival

Rachel Breslin, RTÉ producer and music critic

Louise Bruton, music critic

Niall Byrne, music critic, DJ and founder of the Nialler9 online magazine

Michael Carr, independent music publicist

Jim Carroll, editor RTÉ Brainstorm and co-founder of the Choice Music Prize

Joe Chester, musician, latest album is Lucia

Tony Clayton-Lea, music critic

Tracy Clifford, presenter, RTÉ 2fm

Linda Coogan Byrne, independent music publicist and founder of Why Not Her?

Alan Corr, multimedia journalist and arts broadcaster, RTÉ

Sinéad Crowley, RTÉ arts and media correspondent

Driven Snow (aka Kieran McGuinness and Emily Awylmer), musicians, debut album out this year

Tom Dunne, frontman Something Happens and presenter of The Tom Dunne Show, Newstalk

Roisin Dwyer, publicist National Concert Hall, former Hot Press critic

Jennifer Gannon, arts and culture critic

Sinéad Gleeson, arts critic and co-editor of This Woman’s Work: Essays in Music

Dave Hanratty, podcaster

Emma Harney, independent music publicist

Tara Harrison, podcaster and music critic

Zara Hedderman, music critic and broadcaster

Dan Hegarty, presenter The Alternative, RTÉ 2fm

Jenny Huston, broadcaster, host U2-X Radio on Sirius XM

Chris Jones, Belfast-based arts critic and DJ

Ciara King, broadcaster, RTÉ

Philip King, musician with Scullion and co-founder of Other Voices

Siobhán Maguire, presenter Indo Daily podcast, former music critic

Olan McGowan, producer, RTÉ arts show, Arena

Paul McLoone, broadcaster and singer with the Undertones since they reformed

John Meagher, music critic and features writer, Irish Independent

Ruth Medjber, photographer with much of her work focusing on bands and live performance

Lorraine Nash, musician, debut album All that I Can Be recently released

Pete Murphy, independent music publicist, formerly with EMI

Fiachna Ó Braonáin, Hothouse Flowers founder and broadcaster, RTÉ

Colm O’Callaghan, RTÉ TV producer and creator of The Blackpool Sentinel blog

Tanya O’Callaghan, session musician with hard rock bands including Whitesnake

Dan Oggly, artist manager and independent music publicist

Pat O’Mahony, broadcaster, RTÉ, and presenter of music collection series, For the Record

Jack O’Rourke, musician, latest album is Wild Place

Leagues O’Toole, promoter and label owner, Foggy Notions

Paul Page, musician, Whipping Boy founder

Stephanie Rainey, musician and presenter, Cork’s RedFM

Niamh Regan, musician, latest album is Hemet

Jeff Robinson, independent music publicist based in Belfast

Ed Smith, broadcaster Today FM and presenter of the Recorded History podcast

Lilian Smith, broadcaster, RTÉ

Eamon Sweeney, music critic

Tanya Sweeney, features writer, Irish Independent

Dean Van Nguyen, music critic and author

Karl Whitney, author of Hit Factories

Dee Woods, broadcaster, Radio Nova