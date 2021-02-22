The video features Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in their signature helmets. Photo: Daft Punk/ Youtube

Legendary dance duo Daft Punk has broken up.

The Parisian musicians shared the news this morning by releasing an eight-minute video titled Epilogue, which was taken from their 2006 film Electroma.

The video features Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in their signature helmets.

The duo have famously concealed their features behind this robot concept.

Read More

Posted to the Daft Punk Youtube page, which has four million subscribers, the video shows one of the members looking at the other, removing his jacket and revealing an energy pack.

It appears that he may be about to reveal his identity, however, to many fan's dismay this is not the case.

The other musician then touches a button on the pack and he explodes. The band’s logo then appears on screen with writing saying: “1993-2021”.

The One More Time singers’ publicist Kathryn Fraizer confirmed the news to Pitchfork, but according to the site, no reason for the break-up was given.

Read More

Online Editors