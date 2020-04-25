Gerry And The Pacemakers singer records new version of You’ll Never Walk Alone

Gerry Marsden has recorded a new version of You’ll Never Walk Alone (Peter Byrne/PA)

The lead singer of Gerry And The Pacemakers has recorded a new version of the band’s hit You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The new version is being made available alongside a music video, which features Gerry Marsden and a number of messages about the NHS.

People are being encouraged to sing the song during the weekly clap for carers on Thursday nights.

Captain Tom reached number one with a cover of the song (Emma Sohl/Capture The Light Photography/PA)

You’ll Never Walk Alone has enjoyed a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic after a cover of the song featuring Captain Tom Moore reached number one in the UK singles chart.

Last month hundreds of radio DJs across Europe also joined in simultaneously playing the song on their stations as a show of unity.

Marsden said he was “delighted” to be involved with the project.

Gerry Marsden said the song was about solidarity (Dave Thompson/PA)

He added: “This is about solidarity and shows what can happen when you call a few friends.

“I hope we’ll all sing together on Thursdays.”

Stephen Edwards, creative director of Planet Broken Blueprint, who came up with the project, said work on the song began “right at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak but due to the anniversary of Hillsborough and the release of Captain Tom’s amazing version it was decided that it would be in bad taste to release it until now”.

He added: “This song was created for the people by the people. It’s a song of solidarity.

“No money is being asked for. We want people sharing it and singing it as loud as possible from their front doors.”

PA Media