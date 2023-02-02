| 9.6°C Dublin

George Michael’s family hails nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The former Wham! singer was nominated for induction alongside Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and 10 other acts.

George Michael (PA) Expand

By Gwyn Wright, PA

George Michael’s family have thanked fans for their “ever continuing support” after the star was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The former Wham! singer was nominated for induction into the celebrated hall of fame alongside Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and 10 other acts.

