George Ezra reschedules shows after falling ill with chicken pox

George Ezra has told fans he is “gutted” at having to cancel a string of live dates after falling ill with chicken pox.
The Shotgun singer shared a video on Twitter in which he showed fans the spotty rash that had spread across his face, shoulders and upper chest.
The 28-year-old was due to perform at the London Palladium, Manchester Opera House and Edinburgh Usher Hall in the coming days, but the shows will now take place in April.
Hello 👋 As you can see, I’m pretty under the weather right now with chicken pox so I’m sorry to say that I’m going to need to move my upcoming shows.— george E Z R A (@george_ezra) February 22, 2022
The rescheduled dates will be:
April 12 - London Palladium
April 13 - Manchester Opera house
April 14 - Edinburgh Usher Hall pic.twitter.com/tjrJPYygCo
Ezra is returning to the road for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic cancellations.
In his video, the singer and guitarist said: “As you can see, I have got chicken pox, which I never had as a kid – and it is miserable.
“It is all the fatigue and fever of the virus but you also want to scratch your skin all the time.
“What this means is that I can’t perform at the upcoming shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and London, which I am absolutely gutted about.
“Recording this video is the last thing I want to be doing.
“Even on a selfish level, I’ve not performed since 2019 and I was so much looking forward to getting back up there and swinging my hips – but it’s just not going to happen.”
Chicken pox is a contagious illness, common in childhood, which causes an itchy, spotty rash.
The Brit Award-winner, whose new album, Gold Rush Kid, is due out later this year, did not say where he thinks he caught it.