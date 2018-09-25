Entertainment Music

Gary Numan’s tour bus involved in fatal crash

The British singer’s gig in Cleveland was cancelled after a 91-year-old man was killed.

Gary Numan (Zak Hussein/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

A tour bus carrying British singer Gary Numan has struck and killed a 91-year-old man in the US, police said.

Authorities in Cleveland said Numan’s bus was making a right turn when it struck the victim on a crossing. Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

Numan said on Twitter that he and his team “are all devastated by the fatal accident”.

The singer had been scheduled to perform on Monday night at the House of Blues Cleveland, which cancelled the show.

Numan, who filled stadiums with Tubeway Army in the 1980s, now lives in California and recent songs include Love Hurt Bleed and My Name Is Ruin.

