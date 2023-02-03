| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Gary Glitter victim says prison release ‘not the justice she was promised’

The paedophile glam rock singer was released from HMP The Verne on Friday.

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, where his trial over historic sex abuse charges dating back to 1970s continues. Expand

Close

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, where his trial over historic sex abuse charges dating back to 1970s continues.

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, where his trial over historic sex abuse charges dating back to 1970s continues.

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, where his trial over historic sex abuse charges dating back to 1970s continues.

By Flora Thompson and Josh Payne, PA

A victim of disgraced pop star Gary Glitter has said his release from prison “was not the justice” she was promised.

The paedophile glam rock singer – who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s – was freed on Friday after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sex crimes.

Most Watched

Privacy