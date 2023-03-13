| 6.3°C Dublin

Gary Glitter returned to custody after ‘breaching licence conditions’

The 78-year-old, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, was freed in February after being jailed in 2015 for abusing three schoolgirls.

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd (John Stillwell/PA) Expand

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd (John Stillwell/PA)

By Nina Lloyd, PA

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.

The 78-year-old, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, had been freed in February after being jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

