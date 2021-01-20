Gary Barlow says he is ’50 years young, but not done’ as he celebrates milestone

Gary Barlow has rung in his 50th birthday by sharing a newly written song in which he declares he is “50 years young, but not done”.

The singer’s Take That bandmates were among those sending him their best wishes as he celebrated the milestone with his family on Wednesday.

Happy 50th to the one and only @officialgarybarlow



Welcome to the 50,s club and birthday lockdown club! The positive thing out of this is your are spending it with your family altogether and that canât be beat!

When this is over Iâm gonna treat you to a nice club sandwich!! pic.twitter.com/I5jGu1pqjQ — Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) January 20, 2021

Howard Donald wrote: “Welcome to the 50’s club and birthday lockdown club! The positive thing out of this is your are spending it with your family altogether and that can’t be beat!

“When this is over I’m gonna treat you to a nice club sandwich!!”

Mark Owen shared a video of himself making Barlow a cake, finished with the message “Happy birthday GB” in chocolate and a single candle.

The official Twitter account of Take That also applauded his “50 wonderful years”.

50 years young 🎂 pic.twitter.com/M8pqs5VtPE — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 20, 2021

Barlow, originally from Frodsham in Cheshire, delighted his fans by sharing a short song online in which he joked about losing his hair and his recent number one successes.

“30 years of writing and the goal is the same / Heading up the charts is still my number one aim,” he sings before ending the song with the lyric: “Due to social distancing it will just have to be / Happy birthday to me”.

Other celebrity friends including Jason Donovan sent their congratulations to the former boy band star.

The biggest socially distant hug to our friend @GaryBarlow on this day his 50th!!

Keep up the kindness compassion and respect !

Enjoy the space between where you are and where you are going mate! You are awesome. Love

Jason Ange Jemma Zac Molly and of course Sir Terrence. 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/9PjYj2f1HT — Jason Donovan (@JDonOfficial) January 20, 2021

The current Dancing On Ice contestant sent “the biggest socially distant hug” from his family to Barlow.

He added: “Keep up the kindness compassion and respect! Enjoy the space between where you are and where you are going mate! You are awesome.”

@GaryBarlow wishing you a HAPPY happy birthday!!! Lots of love from us! 🎉🥳🍾🎂 — Steps (@OfficialSteps) January 20, 2021

Fellow 90s pop stars Steps and singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti were also among those sending messages.

BBC Children In Need thanked Barlow for his long-standing support of the charity.

Barlow developed a love of music thanks to stars including Sir Elton John and taught himself to play his favourite songs on a keyboard.

After a stint on the club circuit in the north of England, super stardom beckoned when he formed Take That in 1990.

Since then the group have scored 12 number one singles and eight number one albums in the UK.

PA Media