Grey skies and the threat of rain failed to dampen a party atmosphere at Croke Park as Garth Brooks’ loyalists poured into the grounds for the last night of the singer’s first run this week.

Tonight is the third night the country superstar has taken to the stage in Dublin but, after a five day rest, the Oklahoma vocalist will return to the stadium next Friday.

And some fans, dressed in the singer’s trademark stetsons, were already gearing up for returning to see him again.

Superfan Maireaid Fordyce has not only turned her husband Matthew into a fan but as well as asking him to accompany her tonight and last night, she has also asked will he return with her next week.

“We were here last night and it was amazing,” Maireaid told Independent.ie. “We’re here again tonight and we’re expecting it to be just as amazing.

“I love Garth Brooks. He’s been a constant in my life since I was a child. His music was always on at home and when I was around four or five-years-old, I wrote him a letter and he sent me a letter back and a signed photo.”

The couple are teachers and have just moved to Maireaid’s native Newry, Co Down, from Essex, where they also taught.

“I am a music teacher, so I love every type of music,” Matthew said. “But I was never into Garth Brooks until Maireaid introduced me to him.

“I like his music now and we play it at home. It’s great to be here again but when Mairead asked would I come again next week, I did have to laugh and say ‘Sure, if it’s a free ticket this time’.”

However, it seems Mairead is convinced she will get her husband to join her once again.

“We have to come back again because I don’t know when I’ll get the chance to see him again,” she said.

“He’s 60 now and yes, he’s in great shape but I don’t know if he’ll be back again, so I have to see him while I can.”

Elaine Larkin (40) from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, attended with her friends and said being five-months-pregnant was “never going to stop her seeing Garth”.

“This is a story I’ll be able to tell my little girl when she grows up,” Elaine said. “I went to Westlife when I was pregnant with twins 10 years ago.

“It’s tiring but there was no way I was going to miss out. I love his music, it’s just so relatable.”

Friends Laura Noone and Lisa FItzgerald, were elated to be at Croke Park. Laura said she had tickets in 2014, the year controversy erupted and Brooks’ Croke Park gigs were cancelled.

“We’re so excited, we can’t wait to walk through those gates,” Laura said. “We have waited so long for this. I love Garth Brooks because he loves Ireland and there’s so much about his music that I find relatable.

“I love the atmosphere, that’s why we came early to soak it all up.”

The friends, like many in the crowd, wore stetsons to attend the highly-anticipated show. “All in they were €30 for the hats and scarves tied round them,” Laura said. “It’s all part of the fun.”

Friends Caroline Owens (34), from Middleton, Co Cork, and Emma Sheehan (29), from Blarney, were also delighted to finally be at a Brooks’ gig. Not even the thought of a long drive home and potential rain, dampened their spirits.

“I love the nostalgia,” Caroline said. “His song The Dance reminds me of my granny, Liza, who’s sadly not with us anymore.

“I had tickets in 2014 and was devastated when I couldn’t go. My friend queued all night to get them, so it was really very disappointing.

“But I’m here now and I’m very excited. If it rains, it doesn’t matter - we are still going to have a great time. We have hats and ponchos.

“Garth Brooks’ music appeals so much to an Irish crowd, because so many people in Ireland love country music.

“I grew up with Garth Brooks’ music and with Christy Moore. This is going to be a great night.”

A ring of steel surrounds the residential streets outside Croke Park. People can only access the area if they have tickets for the show, or if they are residents.

One resident told Independent.ie: “It’s causing a real inconvenience, getting in and out of the area.”

She added: “I came home yesterday and it was a nightmare getting in with the car but it’s not something that happens often and it will help the local economy, so that’s a good thing.”