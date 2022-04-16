Garth Brooks confirms Dublin concerts will be his last stadium shows

Country music legend Garth Brooks has told reporters in Nashville, Tennessee that his upcoming stadium tour, which ends with a string of concerts in Dublin, will be his last.

The country superstar is set to conclude his tour here in September, where he will play five nights in Croke Park, meaning his final concert on September 17th will be his last ever stadium concert.

In November, Irish fans spent over €30 million on Brooks’ concert tickets after the Oklahoma native said he was returning to Ireland for the first time in six years.

He is set to play five nights here from September 9th to 17th .

At one point on the day of release, over 400,000 people were in the online ticket sale queue, while all five concerts are now almost completely sold-out.

Speaking at the launch of his Irish tour back in November, the 60-year-old country singer said he ‘could not wait’ for the Dublin performances.

He added: “It's the greatest privilege to play in Ireland… It's the greatest place to play music and the fact it's Croke Park makes it even better.”

Brooks received much attention in the Irish media in 2014 after selling out a record-breaking five concerts in Croke Park.

However, amid resistance from local residents, he pulled out after the city council rejected plans for two of them and the singer said he would only perform all five or none at all.

Brooks has become the No.1 selling solo artist in US history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales.

He is currently touring the US and is set to play his final stadium tour date in the home of country music, Nashville Tennessee, tonight.