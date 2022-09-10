Garth Brooks at Croke Park review: An unqualified triumph, and a landmark moment in live concerts in Ireland

Even before a note of music was played last night at Croke Park in Dublin, 85,000 people seemed set to burst with excitement, with anticipation, about what was about to happen.

Finally, after all these years.

As if to remind everyone who they were here to see, there was a giant letter ‘G’ at the back of the stage.

So, eight years after he was supposed to play those infamous shows in Croker , Garth Brooks – better, much better, late than never – was about to play the first of his five sold-out concerts last night.

At 7.55pm, there was a five-minute countdown on the giant clock to the left of the stage.

At zero, a voice announced: “Alexa, please play Garth live in Ireland.”

Once Amazon’s virtual assistant had finished her command, the stage was light up with the colours of green, light and orange.

Suddenly, the main himself appeared on the stage, dressed in jeans, black shirt, and a matching cowboy heat.

“Hello, Ireland,” he shouted.

Then, the Oklahoma native who reshaped American country music in his own image (and sold 170 million albums) opened the show with ‘All Day Long’.

The hysteria built from the beginning and was soon an eardrum-denting mass roar at everything he did.

“Somebody's gotta start the weekend,” he sang.

And there were no more appropriate words on a Friday night in Dublin in front of 85,000 fans (45,000 of whom appeared to be wearing cowboy hats).

Even more appropriate, of course, because these words were sung by the man they’ve been waiting for since 2014 ... because of that fiasco... when his planned five Croke Park gigs that were cancelled after Dublin City Council decided, for reasons best known to themselves, that it would only licence three of the concerts.

“Somebody's got to unwind,” Brooks continued as everyone sang along, “Somebody's gotta find that honky-tonk out on the county line.”

For that song, Croke Park in Dublin’s northside seemed like a honky tonk on the edge of Nashville or Texas.

He had only played one song and already he owned the stage and the crowd. Next up was ‘Rodeo’; at the end of which, the screams of appreciation from the audience were so overwhelming that Brooks took his cowboy hat off and got down on his knees and cried.

It was evident that he was as moved by performing for this enormous audience as they were for him performing for them. This dynamic heightened because of all that had gone in the previous years to get him to this stage, for this audience.

So, it was bound to be an emotional night for lots of reasons. Tears still in his eyes, he played ‘Two Of A Kind Working On A Full House.’

After that he got emotional again. “I’m going to talk about it,” he said, “I’m just here to give you all a hell of a good time and to raise a party. We’re gonna play a lot of country songs tonight,” he said before playing ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’. The next song, the timeless toe-tapper of ‘Two Pina Coladas’ had the entire audience dancing and singing even more than they did on the show’s opener ‘All Day Long.’

He laughed out loud midway through the chorus he was having such a good time. By the end of the song, he was overcome by the occasion once more; this time as his eyes fill up with tears he shouts over and over: “I love you! I love you! I love you! I love you!”

He wrapped himself in a tricolour flag and the crowd love him even more.

He played ‘The River’ next, with Brooks firing him the audience with this ballad about the river of life and how you’ll never reach your destination If you never try. By the song’s end, he shouted: “Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!” as the crowd break into a deafening chant of Ole! Ole! Ole with such intensity you’d think Ireland were in the World Cup Final.

Again, Brooks seems genuinely moved by what he is hearing as well as, above all, the passion of the crowd. That passion was doubled when Brooks played ‘Papa Loved Mama’, a high-octane country hoedown that had everyone singing lines about adultery and murder, “Mama's in the graveyard and Papa's in the pen.”

Like a great showman, he was feeding off the reaction of the crowd to his performance. Still, you could tell that this was more than a show for him.

At one point he said, like it was a release of some sort for him: “It’s like we all waited for this concert forever. It was on. It was off. When I landed on Tuesday, they told me there was a hurricane coming to Dublin. Thankfully, that hurricane headed out into the Atlantic. And the weather tonight is just perfect for an opening night.” He then played – unsurprisingly – ‘Thunder Roads, followed by ‘Unanswered Prayers’ (a song that Brooks once claimed was based on a real-life encounter with a sweetheart from high school.)

“Sometimes I thank God for unanswered prayers,” he sang.

At the end of that song, the audience reaction caused him to lose himself in the emotion of the night again. “I love it, I love it, I love,” he said, before asking the crowd to sing along to ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’, a beautiful ballad about death and love.

“I want to hear you sing,” he says, taking his earphones that help him sing out. He stands and listens to 85,000 sing his song back to him.

He followed that up with ‘That Summer’. After that, ‘Ain't Going Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)’ - a honky tonk homage to dawn cunnilingus – gets the biggest reaction from the crowd so far, with 85,000 suddenly dancing like they are at the biggest hooley ever staged in Ireland. Not so much dancing at the crossroads as dancing at Croker. At the end of ‘Aint Going Down’, he fell on the stage to illustrate the provocative lyrics.

He was a verse into the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning ballad ‘Shallow’ – “Tell me somethin', girl Are you happy in this modern world?” – when country music queen Trisha Yearwood appeared and duetted with her husband.

“Hello, Ireland,” she shouted, before singing one of her big hits, 1991’s ‘She’s In Love With The Boy’ on her own, backed up by Brooks’ band. Then she was gone, leaving Brooks to perform a rousing ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ – cue another mass hoedown in Croke Park.

He slowed it down then for ‘Shameless’, a Billy Joel cover from his 1991 album Ropin The Wind. His voice soared on this aching ballad last night.

He lifted the tempo then with ‘Friends In Low Places’. (The story goes that the song’s co-author Earl Bud Lee said that the title was inspired when Lee forgot his wallet at a restaurant in Nashville and joked to the waitress with the bill: "Don't worry, I have friends in low places. I know the cook.” Whatever the truth, Brooks apparently played ‘Friends in Low Places’ on tour for over a year to make sure the audience loved before he released it and it became a huge hit in 1990.)

The response from the audience last night to his signature classic bordered on feel-good pandemonium. And it was not yet gone 9.30pm and he has played a tonne of his hits already.

The energy from him onstage was almost tangible. He was constantly on the move. His stage craft is one of relentless energy A notorious hatchet-job in Rolling Stone magazine on the Eagles live in 1977 wrote: “They flaunt no athletic grace on stage – if anything they loiter.” Garth Brooks could never be accused of that.

He ran around the stage pointing into the crowd. It was not aimless running and pointing. It was about engaging the audience, making every audience member feel that he is singing personally to them.

There are very few other artists in the world who can carry this off – Bono and Bruce Springsteen would be probably the only other two. (But neither Bono with U2 or Springsteen could play even close to five nights at Croke Parke. U2 would be pushing it to sell out two Croke Parks.)

Indeed, his non-stop enthusiasm onstage was returned in spades by the audience.

“I hope you remember this next song – it was from my first album,” he said introducing ‘The Dance’, from his 1989 self-titled debut album, and a song that he allegedly originally didn’t want to release because he was concerned that it wasn’t country enough.

Once he had finished singing ‘The Dance’ last night, he stood on stage and seemed overwhelmed by the magic he was witnessing in Croke Park, the magic he was creating.

“I can’t believe we actually made it,” he said.

“I love you, Ireland. Thank you for all your support.”

It was 9.45pm and he had been onstage since 8pm. He and the band disappeared backstage for a well-earned rest. Two minutes later, the star was back on his own, with just an acoustic guitar. Apart from the fact that it was for an audience of thousands, Brooks could have been busking on Grafton Street or somewhere on the county line when he played ‘That Ol’ Wind’ from his 1996 album Fresh Horses.

“That was fun,” he said when he finished. “We can just play old stuff.” He sat on the step of the stage and sang old stuff, like 1991’s ‘What She’s Doing Now’. He strolled out along the massive walkway into the audience with his acoustic guitar to play a truly inspiring cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man.’

Brooks’ voice conveyed sadness and joy in equal measure, and moved the crowd not least when he sang “sing us a song, you're the piano man/sing us a song tonight”; and sang, of course, those heart-breaking lines: “He says, ‘Bill, I believe this is killing me’’/As the smile ran away from his face/‘Well I'm sure that I could be a movie star.’ If I could get out of this place.” No one wanted to get out of Croke Park last night.

“Can I be egotistical and ask you a question?” he asked the crowd. “Are you like this with every act that plays here?”

Their hysterical response more than indicated that they were not like that with every act.

Brooks’ voice was even more powerful on the next song, a cover of Bob Dylan’s tender ballad ‘To Make You Feel My Love’, which Brooks made even more tender because he puts a different emphasis on the words than Dylan does.

This was followed by the exhilarating ‘Standing Outside The Fire’ from his 1993 album In Pieces.

“You guys f***ing rock!” he said when the sang finished.

It appeared that the show (one of the biggest shows Ireland has ever seen) was over. His band had left the stage. Garth Brooks, however, had not. He played ‘American Pie’ and had everyone on their feet singing Don McLean’s melancholic hymn to loss and the past as passionately as Brooks did.

His music appealed to our better selves – songs about staying true, staying the course, staying with your woman, songs about love outlasting death. It would be a stony heart who did not feel moved by ‘The Dance’, ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’ or ‘Shameless.’

Because of songs like these, no one went home disappointed. He made it his business to play all the songs that everyone wanted to hear.

I saw him play in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month (he opened, as he did last night, with ‘All Day Long’ followed by ‘Rodeo’, ‘Two Of A Kind, Workin’ On A Full House’ and ‘Two Pina Coladas’).

At the press conference before the show in North Carolina, he spoke about his philosophy for live performance: “Play the music they came to hear is always a smart start. The cool thing is what you love is concerts that you can sing along to. And nothing will piss you off more than going to a concert and they dump a whole new album on you. Like, where’s the old stuff, right?”

Last night in Dublin, he remained faithful to that philosophy, as he played all the old stuff the fans wanted to hear.

With more than 30 years of music under his big buckle cowboy belt, Brooks had a large and varied repertoire to draw on.

His performance was a testament to his skill as a communicator with a large audience throughout a sometimes spellbinding, two-hour set.

Last night was an unqualified triumph, and a landmark moment in live concerts in Ireland. Will anyone ever play to 420,000 people again in this country as Garth Brooks is about to over five nights?

“I love you, Ireland,” he said at 10pm, and was gone.

He’ll be back tonight. And tomorrow night. And next weekend too.