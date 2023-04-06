| 4.4°C Dublin

Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio’s death caused by fentanyl, says manager

Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on September 28 2022, aged 59.

Coolio (Zak Hussein/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage, died last year because of fentanyl, his manager has said.

Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press that Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl and that he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system.

