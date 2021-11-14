| 10.3°C Dublin

Full list of winners from MTV EMA 2021 as BTS triumph

The ceremony also saw Ed Sheeran and Eurovision winners, Italian band Maneskin, win gongs.

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

K-pop boyband BTS have emerged as the big winners from this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The seven-member South Korean boyband – one of the most popular and influential acts in world music – is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

They scooped a total of four awards at the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary – among them the biggest fans gong, which will no doubt delight their fanbase, known as the Army.

– Here is a full list of winners:

Best Artist
Ed Sheeran

Best Pop
BTS

Best Song
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Best Video
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Best New
Saweetie

Best Electronic
David Guetta

Best Rock
Måneskin

Best Alternative
Yungblud

Best Latin
Maluma

Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop
BTS

Best Group
BTS

Best Push
Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans
BTS

Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power

MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktoria Radvanyi

