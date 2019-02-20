Full list of Brit Awards nominations

Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

British male solo artist

George Ezra (Ian West/PA)

Sam Smith

Craig David

Aphex Twin

Giggs

George Ezra

British female solo artist

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine (Ben Birchall/PA)

Florence + The Machine

Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Lily Allen

Jess Glynne

British single

Clean Bandit (Matt Crossick/PA)

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

George Ezra – Shotgun

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Anne-Marie – 2002

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Sigala ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby

Ramz – Barking

Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

British group

Arctic Monkeys (Yui Mok/PA)

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Tom Walker (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mabel

IDLES

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith

British album

Jorja Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Florence + The Machine – High As Hope

Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

British artist video of the year

Liam Payne (ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie – 2002

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You (50 Shades Free)

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – Woman Like Me

Rita Ora – Let You Love Me

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days

International male

Drake (Mike Edgerton/PA)

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female

Ariana GrandE (Yui Mok/PA)

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine And The Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae

International group

Nile Rodgers (Ian West/PA)

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

21 Pilots

