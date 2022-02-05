| 3°C Dublin

From streams to extremes: How the Spotify revolution ran into trouble

Led by the 38-year-old Swede Daniel Ek, Spotify has changed the way we listen to music. But its move into podcasts has led to boycotts over vaccine misinformation aired by presenter Joe Rogan. John Meagher profiles the streaming giant

John Meagher

Even in the mega-bucks world of tech, it was an eye-catching deal. In March 2020, just as the world was being shut by Covid, Spotify announced an exclusive deal with the broadcaster and podcast host Joe Rogan.

The Washington Post reported that the streaming giant would be paying the outspoken Rogan $100m for his entire library of podcasts, dating back to 2009, as well as any future ones. For that sum, Rogan would make his podcasts available only on Spotify from September 1, 2020.

