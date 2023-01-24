From Shakira to Fleetwood Mac: the top 10 revenge songs

Shakira has proved that revenge is a dish best served with a dance beat. Her latest hit, Shakira BZRP Music Sessions Vol 53 (the tune itself is catchier than the title) has already made history as YouTube’s most watched new Latin song, notching up 63 million views in the first 24 hours of its release.

Aimed at her ex, the former Manchester United and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué (35) and his partner, Clara Chia, the viral break-up track features such zinger lines as: “I’m worth two 22-year-olds. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio” and “A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too.” Pique might be the footballer but it’s definitely his ex who’s putting the boot in.

However, Shakira is far from the first artist to realise the potential in getting the grievances of a bad break-up off your chest and into the charts. Here is our top 10.

10 Cry Me A River (2002)

Justin Timberlake

JT and Britney were pop’s golden couple, right down to the matching double-denim outfits, but a break-up, amid rumours of cheating, gave Timberlake all the ammo he needed to launch his second solo single. The song, about getting revenge on an unfaithful ex, famously featured a lookalike Britney in the video. The former NSync star went on to introduce the hit at a 2012 gig saying: “Sometimes you think you’ve found the love of your life, but then you realise she was just a bitch.” In the end it took 20 years for Timberlake to apologise to Brit for “falling short” and benefiting from a “system that condones misogyny”.

Justin Timberlake would later apologise to Britney Spears for "falling short" 20 years after their break-up. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake would later apologise to Britney Spears for "falling short" 20 years after their break-up. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

9 Love Yourself (2015)

Justin Bieber

The singer told NME he often writes about specific people in his songs, particularly ex-girlfriends, but annoyingly added about Love Yourself: “I don’t want people to know who that’s about.” That hasn’t stopped everyone playing detective. The strong money is on Bieber’s most high-profile ex, Selena Gomez — even though mammy Bieber has always maintained she liked Gomez, which doesn’t tally with the song’s shadiest line: “My mama don’t like you, and she likes everyone” — and surely the singer-turned-actress wouldn’t need to use anyone else’s name to get in a club? But for most sleuths, the fact that Gomez has a back tattoo reading ‘Love Yourself First’ in Arabic just seems a little too coincidental.

8 Go Your Own Way (1976)

Fleetwood Mac

“Tell me why/ Everything turned around/ Packing up/ Shacking up is all you want to do.” Ouch. The song was written by Lindsey Buckingham, post-split with Stevie Nicks and then, in an added level of awkwardness, performed together, complete with Nicks’ new lover, drummer Mick Fleetwood. “It was certainly a message within a song,” she wryly said later. “And not a very nice one at that.” The barbs traded by the songwriting pair resulted in a string of bittersweet hits but ultimately tore the band apart.

Trading barbs: Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac in 1979. Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Trading barbs: Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac in 1979. Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns

7 Can’t Hold Us Down (2003)

Christina Aguilera

After finding herself branded a bitch and subjected to some obscene accusations by rapper Eminem in his 2000 hit The Real Slim Shady, Xtina decided to retaliate in kind, singing lines including: “So, what, am I not supposed to have an opinion?/Should I keep quiet just because I’m a woman?/Call me a bitch cause I speak my mind” and “You must talk so big, to make up for smaller things” on the female empowerment anthem Can’t Hold Us Down. In 2018, she finally confirmed the hit had been in response to the rapper’s words, telling Billboard: “What was great was how badass I was at such a young age [she was 21] to then write Can’t Hold Us Down”.

6 Shout Out To My Ex (2016)

Little Mix

Perrie Edwards penned the break-up anthem shortly after Zayn Malik, then of One Direction, called off their engagement (allegedly by text message), and went on to call it the “most special” song she has ever written. As if the line “I hope she gettin’ better sex/ I hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did, babe” wasn’t brutal enough, fans reckon Edwards sneakily changed “I did” to “Hadid” in a 2017 performance, directly throwing shade at Malik’s partner at the time, Gigi Hadid.

5 Better than Revenge (2010)

Taylor Swift

Proving that the subject of a diss track doesn’t have to be an ex-lover (although more of that later), Swift has created a significant back catalogue of hits airing grievances against a host of folk perceived to have done her wrong. Katy Perry was supposedly caught in her crosshairs for allegedly poaching dancers (Bad Blood) and everyone from Kanye to Calvin Harris is believed to get a hat tip in Look What You Made Me Do. However, some of her most questionably mean lyrics — “she’s an actress, whoa/She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress” are said to be aimed at Camilla Belle, who dated Joe Jonas after Swift. Given that Swift herself has spoken out in the past against being slut-shamed, many feel that Belle still deserves a long-overdue apology.

4 Rolling in the Deep (2010)

Adele

Few have parlayed emotional heartbreak into award-winning hits with the same panache as Adele, with Rolling in the Deep just one of many songs inspired by betrayal from a former lover. The pain of lines like “Baby, I have no story to be told/But I’ve heard one on you, now I’m gonna make your head burn/Think of me in the depths of your despair/Make a home down there, as mine sure won’t be shared,” sound like a woman scorned and out for revenge, but the Grammy-winner has always remained enigmatic on the identity of her ex (rumoured to have been photographer Alex Sturrock), once telling the Guardian: “Who cares? Nobody famous, just old boyfriends. I don’t date celebrities. I ain’t f***ing Taylor Swift, dyouknowwhatImean?”

3 You’re So Vain (1972)

Carly Simon

“You had one eye in the mirror as you watched yourself gavotte/And all the girls dreamed that they’d be your partner/You’re so vain/You probably think this song is about you.” But who was the song about? After keeping people guessing for several decades (was it Mick Jagger? James Taylor?), Simon finally revealed that the arrogant inspiration for her biggest hit was none other than Warren Beatty. Well, the second verse anyway. She’s still keeping shtum about who’s flying their jet to Nova Scotia and often to be found with “the wife of a close friend”. Entertainingly though, when asked if Beatty knew the second verse was about him, Simon’s reply was very on-brand: “Warren thinks the whole thing is about him!”

2 You Oughta Know (1995)

Alanis Morissette

Actor Dave Coulier, who dated the singer in the early 90s, bizarrely outed himself as the song’s ‘Mr Duplicity’ and went on to give several interviews telling how he had heard You Oughta Know playing on the radio and instantly realised it was him because yes, Morissette did call him in the middle of dinner post break-up (although he’s been a little more coy about going into any specifics about what happened in that theatre). But for her part, Morissette has vowed never to reveal the inspiration, and is baffled why any of her exes would want credit, saying: “I’m singing about someone being a douche or an asshole, you might not want to say, ‘Hey! That’s me!’”

Tit for tat: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas have both written songs about their relationship. Photo by Jeff Kravitz via Getty

Tit for tat: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas have both written songs about their relationship. Photo by Jeff Kravitz via Getty

1 Forever & Always (2008)

Taylor Swift

Let’s face it, no one has turned the revenge song into an art-form like Taylor Swift. We’ve had John Mayer seemingly accused of playing “dark and twisted games” in Dear John, Jake Gyllenhaal as the widely believed to be the red-scarf hogging inspiration of not only We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together but also All Too Well (the re-release of the latter prompting the Brokeback Mountain star to turn off the comments on his Instagram, such was the level of blacklash by die-hard Swifties over a relationship that ended more than a decade previously) while “a new notch in your belt is all I’ll ever be” was firmly levelled at Harry Styles (I Knew You Were Trouble).

But the singer’s love affair with grievance songs started back when she was just 18 and suffered the indignity of being dumped by Joe Jonas in a 27-second phone call. Interestingly, this also saw the birth of the Retaliatory Revenge Song with the lines “all the tears on her guitar/I’m not bitter/But now I see/Everything I’d ever need/Is the girl in front of me/She’s much better” in the 2009 Jonas Brothers song Much Better believed to be a retort to Swift.