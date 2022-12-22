From Running Up That Hill to Dermot Kennedy’s triumph: 20 standout musical moments of 2022

What a year that was. Fontaines DC cemented their status as Ireland’s greatest band, Taylor Swift sold in bucketloads and Beyoncé delivered 2022’s most talked-about album. Abba returned with a gig like no other, Joni Mitchell made a surprise appearance and Bono showed he can write a book to rank alongside the best rock memoirs. There were several great music movies too. Here are 20 moments that defined the year in music.

Abba's retro-futurist avatar show was one of the triumphs of this year

A whole new pop show

If a first Abba album in 40 years was one of the great surprises of 2021, their retro-futurist avatar show was one of the most unexpected triumphs of this year. On paper, it sounds ridiculous — pay good money to visit a custom-built arena in London to watch high-definition avatars “performing” — but it works remarkably well. Go see it and you’ll probably agree.

Bono brought to book

There have been numerous U2 books but none lifts the lid on the band quite like Bono’s startlingly honest memoir, Surrender. Taking 40 of his songs as a device to riff about everything and anything, the frontman writes about his early life and relationship with wife Ali as well as the scars that come with losing a mother at 14.

T-Swift delivers a blockbuster

It’s a remarkable statistic no matter which way you slice it. Taylor Swift’s latest long player, Midnights, became her 11th album to top the Billboard 200. And it enjoyed the biggest first week sales since Adele’s 25 seven years ago. Oh, and it’s a cracking, sweary album too.

Boys in the better land

Anybody who thought Fontaines DC would struggle to follow-up their fantastic first pair of albums was silenced with Skinty Fia, the best Irish album of the year. The band also cemented their status as a live band par excellence — they played 125 shows in 2022 and their Vicar Street gigs earned rhapsodic praise.

Win Butler inflamed

Arcade Fire kicked off their world tour at Dublin’s 3Arena in August, but many devoted fans were desperate to get ticket refunds. Just days before, the online music magazine Pitchfork published claims that frontman Win Butler had had inappropriate sexual relationships with female fans (he denies any misconduct). Support act Feist pulled out and Arcade Fire sought the help of a crisis PR agency. The damage has been done.

Music festivals return

It’s worth remembering that this time last year, masks were mandatory and gigs had been put on hold — again. Normality resumed in 2022 and the return of the summer festival was a cause for great celebration. So many memories from All Together Now, Electric Picnic — and the rest.

Sinéad supreme

It’s been an exceptionally tough year for one of our most cherished musicians: in January, Sinéad O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane took his own life. Later in the year, Kathryn Ferguson’s revealing documentary film, Nothing Compares, captured the singer as she was more than 30 years ago, at the peak of her powers.

Styles comes of age

One Direction were a big deal commercially, but not critically. Harry Styles is the first member to achieve both, kicking poor old Niall Horan into touch. There was a glittering album, a major tour — which called to the Aviva Stadium — 10 weeks at the top of the British singles chart and movie appearances.

Luhrmann’s all shook up

The rock biopic tends to turn up far more duds than hits and while Baz Luhrmann’s typically over-the-top look at Elvis’s life and music divided the critics, it did shine a light on the great entertainer’s topsy-turvy career and one of his great moments, the so-called Comeback Special of 1968. Austin Butler shone as the King.

Queen of the ‘event’ album

Taylor Swift may have sold more copies of her album this year, but in the crude wattage of fame, Beyoncé still rules the roost. Her first album in five years, Renaissance, generated huge publicity as well as near universal critical acclaim. Queen B herself didn’t need to bother herself with “promo”. That’s for lesser stars.

Capturing the capital’s culture

Luke McManus is an Irish documentary maker of considerable renown and his latest film, North Circular, is a fantastic celebration of Dublin’s rich contemporary music output. The Guardian described it as “resonant, vivid and beautifully shot, pregnant with images and ideas, a film made with real artistry”.

Super Bowl’s rap winner

American football’s biggest day might leave many of us unmoved on this side of the Atlantic, but for the sheer force of razzmatazz, little beats the half-time show. This year’s was far superior to the norm: a hip-hop special featuring Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dog and Mary J Blige.

Bowie redux

Film-maker Brett Morgan began working on his Bowie opus, Moonage Daydream, seven years ago and his enthralling, visually arresting movie is clearly a labour of love. There has been no shortage of documentaries on the icon, but this is the best — a reminder of just how unique Bowie was.

A Kate Renaissance

One of the least expected number ones of 2022 occurred in June when Kate Bush topped the UK chart with a 37-year-old song. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) was originally released in 1985, but it reached a whole new fanbase thanks to its inclusion in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Dylan on song

He may be 81, but Bob Dylan has little interest in putting his guitar away. His Dublin show, which was — hear, hear — strictly a no-phone event, was very well received. A couple of months ago he published a new book, the whimsical and idiosyncratic The Philosophy of Modern Song.

Dubliner’s triumph

Almost by stealth, Dermot Kennedy has become a superstar. His debut album is among the bestselling Irish records of the millennium and his latest, Sonder, topped the UK and Irish album charts. There were big outdoor shows here and more planned for next year — the Dubliner’s rise seems unstoppable.

Waxing lyrical

Hopes of a new Hozier album didn’t come to pass this year, but the Wicklow man did get around to lending his voice to an album celebrating one of our most beloved poets. He’s in good company: Imelda May, Bono and Liam Neeson also do their best Patrick Kavanagh recitations on Almost Everything.

A true great departs

The death of Cathal Coughlan, frontman of Microdisney and Fatima Mansions, was a hammer blow. Few realised he had been sick. The Corkman leaves a remarkable legacy, including two new Telefís albums in 2022, A hAon and A Dó, that he made (remotely) with the LA-based producer Jacknife Lee.

Spooky new festival

The National Concert Hall complex is set to be redeveloped. Great news. This year, in conjunction with promoter Foggy Notions, a new dance music festival, Haunted Dancehall, was staged there in early October. Forty acts performed, including the Weeknd’s composer of choice, Oneohtrix Point Never. A welcome addition to the capital.

Joni jubilant

It was a gig few thought would come to pass. Joni Mitchell had not played live since 2002 and, after she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, most assumed she wouldn’t play live again. But the 78-year-old thrilled fans with a 13-song set at the Newport Folk Festival in July and, remarkably, she is planning to headline a concert in Washington next summer.