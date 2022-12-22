| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Running Up That Hill to Dermot Kennedy’s triumph: 20 standout musical moments of 2022

Holographic Abba concerts, Kate Bush topping the charts with a 37-year-old song, the welcome return of Joni Mitchell’s live performances... there was much to celebrate in the music world this year

Clockwise from far left: Harry Styles; revellers return to Electric Picnic; Kate Bush; Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl; Dermot Kennedy; Moonage Daydream; Austin Butler as Elvis; and Abba. Main photo by Fergal Phillips Expand
Abba's retro-futurist avatar show was one of the triumphs of this year Expand
Taylor Swift had her 11th album to top the Billboard charts in the US. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Expand
Leah Hayes, Aine English and Ciara Ryan enjoy the return of Electric Picnicin Co Laois. Photo by Fergal Phillips Expand
Harry Styles achieved commercial and critical success. Photo by Jenny Longworth/Instagram Expand
Austin Butler as Elvis in Baz Luhrman's biopic Expand
Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show during the Superbowl. Photo by Kevin C Cox/Getty Images Expand
The movie Moonage Daydream is a fitting reminder of just how unique David Bowie was. Expand
Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) topped the charts after 37 years. Photo by Koh Hasebe via Getty Images Expand
Dermot Kennedy's latest album Sonder topped the UK and Irish album charts. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Expand

Close

Clockwise from far left: Harry Styles; revellers return to Electric Picnic; Kate Bush; Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl; Dermot Kennedy; Moonage Daydream; Austin Butler as Elvis; and Abba. Main photo by Fergal Phillips

Clockwise from far left: Harry Styles; revellers return to Electric Picnic; Kate Bush; Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl; Dermot Kennedy; Moonage Daydream; Austin Butler as Elvis; and Abba. Main photo by Fergal Phillips

Abba's retro-futurist avatar show was one of the triumphs of this year

Abba's retro-futurist avatar show was one of the triumphs of this year

Taylor Swift had her 11th album to top the Billboard charts in the US. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taylor Swift had her 11th album to top the Billboard charts in the US. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Leah Hayes, Aine English and Ciara Ryan enjoy the return of Electric Picnicin Co Laois. Photo by Fergal Phillips

Leah Hayes, Aine English and Ciara Ryan enjoy the return of Electric Picnicin Co Laois. Photo by Fergal Phillips

Harry Styles achieved commercial and critical success. Photo by Jenny Longworth/Instagram

Harry Styles achieved commercial and critical success. Photo by Jenny Longworth/Instagram

Austin Butler as Elvis in Baz Luhrman's biopic

Austin Butler as Elvis in Baz Luhrman's biopic

Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show during the Superbowl. Photo by Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show during the Superbowl. Photo by Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

The movie Moonage Daydream is a fitting reminder of just how unique David Bowie was.

The movie Moonage Daydream is a fitting reminder of just how unique David Bowie was.

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) topped the charts after 37 years. Photo by Koh Hasebe via Getty Images

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) topped the charts after 37 years. Photo by Koh Hasebe via Getty Images

Dermot Kennedy's latest album Sonder topped the UK and Irish album charts. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dermot Kennedy's latest album Sonder topped the UK and Irish album charts. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

/

Clockwise from far left: Harry Styles; revellers return to Electric Picnic; Kate Bush; Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl; Dermot Kennedy; Moonage Daydream; Austin Butler as Elvis; and Abba. Main photo by Fergal Phillips

John Meagher Twitter Email

What a year that was. Fontaines DC cemented their status as Ireland’s greatest band, Taylor Swift sold in bucketloads and Beyoncé delivered 2022’s most talked-about album. Abba returned with a gig like no other, Joni Mitchell made a surprise appearance and Bono showed he can write a book to rank alongside the best rock memoirs. There were several great music movies too. Here are 20 moments that defined the year in music.

Abba's retro-futurist avatar show was one of the triumphs of this year Expand

Close

Abba's retro-futurist avatar show was one of the triumphs of this year

Abba's retro-futurist avatar show was one of the triumphs of this year

Abba's retro-futurist avatar show was one of the triumphs of this year

Most Watched

Privacy