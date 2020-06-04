| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From rock ego to alter-ego: 25 years on, U2’s ‘Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me’ should finally get the credit it deserves

It confounded fans and critics alike, but Ed Power argues that the song, which brought Bono’s MacPhisto character to life, represents a fateful fork in the road for the band

U2 frontman Bono as Macphisto Expand

Close

U2 frontman Bono as Macphisto

U2 frontman Bono as Macphisto

U2 frontman Bono as Macphisto

Ed Power Email

By the summer of 1995, there was one question U2 couldn’t get out of their heads: why so serious? 

Bono and the boys had already completed the first leg of their journey from dour stadium preachers to neon-soaked satirists with the $150 million-grossing ‘Zoo TV’ tour, which had criss-crossed the globe from February 1992 to December 1993. Now the Dubliners were about to go one step further. They would do so by lending their name to the ultimate symbol of pop culture tackiness: a superhero movie.

“I figured it’d be good for us to be involved in something that’s basically throwaway and lighthearted.” So said the Edge, the U2 member who’d pushed hardest for the group to embrace the gaudiness of blockbuster cinema, as embodied by Joel Schumacher’s new Batman caper.