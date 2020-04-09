| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From pipe dreams to reality: the genius of Liam O'Flynn

Two years after his death, a new documentary showcases the musical vision of the uilleann pipe master from early fame with Planxty to his groundbreaking solo work

Folk revival: for many music lovers, the Prosperous album by Christy Moore would have been their first encounter with Liam O&#039;Flynn Expand
The Prosperous album by Christy Moore Expand

Close

Folk revival: for many music lovers, the Prosperous album by Christy Moore would have been their first encounter with Liam O&#039;Flynn

Folk revival: for many music lovers, the Prosperous album by Christy Moore would have been their first encounter with Liam O'Flynn

The Prosperous album by Christy Moore

The Prosperous album by Christy Moore

/

Folk revival: for many music lovers, the Prosperous album by Christy Moore would have been their first encounter with Liam O'Flynn

John Meagher

The year was 1972 and a record was released that is among the most influential Irish albums ever recorded. Prosperous was its title - named in honour of the Co Kildare village where it was made - and although it was, nominally, the work of Christy Moore, it is usually regarded as the first Planxty album.

Prosperous featured the playing of each member of the band and, for many music lovers, it would be their first time to encounter the extraordinary virtuosic talents of Liam O'Flynn.

O'Flynn was already something of a legendary figure in trad circles, a musician who coaxed wonderful sounds from the uilleann pipes, that most indigenous of instruments. But, now he was helping to push traditional Irish music into the mainstream.