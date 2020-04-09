From pipe dreams to reality: the genius of Liam O'Flynn

The year was 1972 and a record was released that is among the most influential Irish albums ever recorded. Prosperous was its title - named in honour of the Co Kildare village where it was made - and although it was, nominally, the work of Christy Moore, it is usually regarded as the first Planxty album.

Prosperous featured the playing of each member of the band and, for many music lovers, it would be their first time to encounter the extraordinary virtuosic talents of Liam O'Flynn.

O'Flynn was already something of a legendary figure in trad circles, a musician who coaxed wonderful sounds from the uilleann pipes, that most indigenous of instruments. But, now he was helping to push traditional Irish music into the mainstream.

And that's him on the cover of Prosperous, sitting with his pipes and framed in the door of the fine old house where the album is recorded. While future Planxty colleagues Moore, Dónal Lunny and Andy Irvine bear the long hair and hirsute look of the time, O'Flynn cuts a conservative style with his short, neat hair and sombre garb. The latest in a long line of teachers, it is almost as if he was dressing appropriately for the classroom.

He may not have known it at the time, but O'Flynn was about to embark on one of the most remarkable careers of any Irish musician, irrespective of genre. And his story is told in a superb new feature-length documentary which airs on TG4 tomorrow night.

Liam O'Flynn - Píobaire guides the viewer through his birth in Co Kildare, and along a musical journey that was rich in collaboration right up until his death from lung cancer in 2018. It features a wide array of contributors including his former Planxty bandmates as well as international musicians Mark Knopfler, Ralph McTell and Donovan.

The film is directed by Damian McCann, who says that O'Flynn is held in such high esteem that everyone he reached out to agreed to take part. Among them is his wife Jane, and she talks with feeling about how horses were as much a part of his life as music. In the sort of 'meet-cute' that rarely happens in this age of online dating, the pair first encountered each other when out riding. They would soon be inseparable.

Belfast-based McCann has known the music of Liam O'Flynn for as long as he has been alive. His father used to play Planxty constantly. In fact, the director says, his dad crashed the car once so excited was he by the stirring sound of one of the band's songs. "The sound of Liam's uilleann pipes have been in my head since I was an infant," he says.

A notoriously difficult instrument to play, it was kept alive for much of the 20th century by Leo Rowsome, and it was from this most revered of traditional music teachers that O'Flynn learnt his craft.

"There's something magical about [the instrument]," McCann says. "It has a sense of place behind it, and a sense of history. When Liam played it, he always understood its importance in the tradition of Irish music but also understood how it could work so well with all kinds of contemporary music."

In 1968, O'Flynn was among the founders of Na Píobairí Uilleann, the organisation that would keep the tradition of making and playing the pipes alive. And it was largely thanks to stalwarts like him - and he was honorary president at the time of this death - that Unesco would add the uilleann pipes to its register of important and unique cultural heritage symbols late last year.

He was pivotal to the success of Planxty and to the Irish folk revival of the 1970s that has ensured there's such a rich seam of artists at work today, including the Choice Music Prize winners Lankum - for Irish album of the year - and the veritable supergroup, The Gloaming. The latter band's Iarla Ó Lionáird appears on Píobaire and talks with great enthusiasm about O'Flynn's love of music and a yen to experiment.

It was that desire to experiment, to push the boundaries of what people imagined the uilleann pipes could do, that led to his involvement with Planxty. The veteran folk singer Donovan was bowled over when he first encountered their music during a stint in Ireland in the early 1970s, and the band subsequently supported him on tour. They were, he tells McCann, "the Beatles of folk music".

If O'Flynn had merely been a member of Planxty, his lofty status would be ensured but, if anything, his most thrilling work was to come afterwards. Perhaps the high watermark of his career arrived at the tail-end of the 1970s when he partnered with the composer Shaun Davey for The Brendan Voyage. Inspired by a transatlantic journey undertaken by the British adventurer Tim Severin, who himself was inspired by the legendary (and impossible to verify) story of St Brendan and his passage by currach from West Cork to the Americas.

The collaboration remains a milestone in Irish music - a crossover work that fused the might of a classical symphony orchestra with O'Flynn's solo pipes.

And it left a lasting impression on many, including former President Mary McAleese. Speaking in the film, she talks about taking her children to Dublin's National Concert Hall for a performance of The Brendan Voyage, feeling it was important that they experience such a seismic piece of art. Years later, she would commission O'Flynn to compose a special piece for pipes to mark her inauguration.

"He inhabits another world," McAleese says, "and when you listen to him, he takes you to that other world."

The roll call of collaborators attest to his abilities of transporting the listener to another realm. Kate Bush - who does not appear in the documentary - called on him to play both uilleann pipes and whistle on songs on two of her defining albums, The Dreaming and Hounds of Love.

He also worked with such luminaries as John Cage and Sinéad O'Connor and his work can be heard in several films, including the Brad Pitt vehicle, A River Runs Through It.

But Damian McCann didn't want the film to be simply a study of a great musician. He was keen to get to the heart of the man who made it. The figure who emerges is a quiet, reserved soul who had little interest in the trappings of fame. He wasn't one for the rigours of touring either and Christy Moore remembers him as someone who relished his own space when on the road with Planxty.

Later in life, O'Flynn found a kindred spirit in Seamus Heaney, and the Nobel prize-winner and he enjoyed a fruitful collaboration. Their resulting album, The Poet & the Piper, is a must for admirers of the masterful Derry wordsmith - his verse is given added heft by the piper's restrained, yet elemental interpretation.

Liam O'Flynn was 72 when he died after a long battle with illness. His wife Jane talks movingly about his final months when even holding his beloved pipes was beyond him.

And yet, the instrument lives on in a new generation. One of the younger crop, Louise Mulcahy, is among those who keeps O'Flynn's tradition alive and, in Píobaire, she gives a hands on instruction about how the instrument is played - and how demanding it is to master.

"As far back as I can remember," a young Liam O'Flynn says in the film, "there was something about the sound of uilleann pipes that struck a chord deep within me." And, thanks to him, this unique sound continues to register profoundly with new generations of listeners.

'Liam O'Flynn - Píobaire' airs on TG4 tomorrow at 9.30pm