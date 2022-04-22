From Doyle’s to Dingle: five of Ed Sheeran’s favourite pubs and places in Ireland

Ed Sheeran performing at Croke Park, where he will return to this weekend.

THE buzz of live music is back as Ed Sheeran will take to Croke Park in Dublin this weekend for two big gigs.

The Shape Of You singer has been the talk of the country this week as he played two intimate gigs in Whelan’s and Vicar St and filled our airwaves with interviews.

Although he was born and raised in England, Ed is very proud of his Irish heritage as his grandparents hail from Co Wexford.

He visited Ireland four times a year growing up and it is clear that Ireland has influenced his songs, especially tunes such as Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan.

Read More

In an RTÉ interview yesterday, the singer said he is keen to keep his Irish heritage alive in his children and is delighted to have his firstborn, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, and his wife with him for the next month as he tours the country.

As he busked in Galway as a teenager and enjoyed live gigs in Whelan’s in Dublin, Ed often sings and speaks about his love for Ireland. Here are five of his favourite places here.

Vicar Street, Dublin

Speaking yesterday, Ed said his favourite venue in Europe is Vicar Street in Dublin because it is intimate while also having a big enough capacity.

He played at the venue on Wednesday to warm up for his Croker gig this weekend.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Ed Sheeran loves Vicar Street for its intimacy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ed Sheeran loves Vicar Street for its intimacy

Playing intimate gigs is nothing new for the singer; in 2015 he also played a “surprise concert” in Vicar St before his Croke Park nights.

“I think it’s the best venue in Europe in terms of intimacy,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday. “It's a big venue but when you play the show you can see everyone at all times, it’s not like there are loads of different floors.”

Dingle Bay, Kerry

Ed said his favourite place in Ireland is Dingle Bay in Kerry in a chat with Ireland.com.

With breathtaking views and a gorgeous town filled with pubs and good food, he says it is the perfect tourist destination.

Expand Close Ed Sheeran says Dingle is the perfect tourist destination. Photo: Dawid Kalisinski / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ed Sheeran says Dingle is the perfect tourist destination. Photo: Dawid Kalisinski

However, he added that if someone was looking to move to Ireland he would recommend they settle in Wexford, where his grandparents are from.

The Hacienda Bar, Dublin

Ed has visited The Hacienda Bar in Dublin many times, including after his 2015 Croke Park gigs and before he made an appearance on the Late Late Show in 2017.

He has also visited many other pubs in the capital, including Doyle’s of Fleet Street and Fitzgerald’s in Sandycove, and said after the many times he’s visited Dublin he would go home with no voice.

Expand Close Hacienda Bar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hacienda Bar

“I remember 2011 ,2012, 2013, whenever I’d come to Ireland my voice would be like wrecked,” he said.

“I'd basically go to a pub, have a sesh, do a sing-along in a pub for four hours and then the next day do the same thing and end up doing the show.”

Whelan's, Dublin

Whelan’s has a very special place in Ed’s heart because it’s where he decided he wanted to become a singer-songwriter.

The Bad Habits singer has played at the venue a number of times, most recently last Tuesday as he warmed up for this weekend's gigs.

“I went to go and see an under-18s Damien Rice show [in Whelan’s] getting onto 20 years ago and it was the day I decided I wanted to be a singer-songwriter,” he said.

Expand Close Whelan's bar and venue in Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Whelan's bar and venue in Dublin

"I went to this concert and saw a man with an acoustic guitar control an audience and it was the moment when I realised ‘that is something I can do if I work hard enough’ so it was nice to go back there.

"I go back there anyway to hang – they do a good pint of Guinness – but it’s also a great music venue.”

Cork City

After his 2018 sold-out gig in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Ed said it was his favourite ever Irish gig.

Expand Close Páirc Uí Chaoimh, home of Cork GAA and occasional concert venue. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Páirc Uí Chaoimh, home of Cork GAA and occasional concert venue. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donning a Cork GAA jersey, the English performer said the atmosphere even topped his concert in Dublin, and hailed Cork City as one of his favourite places in Ireland.