From Billie to Neil - Barry Egan's gigs of the year

10. The Raines, Glenlo Abbey, Galway, September

There are harmonies. And there are harmonies. Yvonne Tiernan, Ruth Dillon, and Juliana Erkkonen conjure up something from Bob Dylan's circa 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue meets an out-of-kilter Emmylou Harris. How long do we have to wait before The Raines are playing Vicar Street?

9. HamsandwicH, The Grayson, Dublin, December

Their version of Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill is unforgettable. How long do we have wait before Niamh Farrell becomes an international star?

8. Bob Dylan, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, July

He did a Prince-like version of Like A Rolling Stone. He did Thunder On The Mountain like it was a polka. His version of Love Sick from 1997's Time Out Of Mind was made all the better by his whispery vocals that echo his thoughts.

7. Foo Fighters, RDS, Dublin, August: "I hate that this is the last f**king song. I can't believe this is the last one," Dave Grohl said - after a two-hour set at the RDS - introducing Everlong: "So, let's have one f**king dance. Dance with us!" And dance 50,000 people did to the rumble in the rain of Everlong. It was pure madness.

6. Billie Eilish, Electric Picnic, Stradbally, August

"I like you guys. The energy you have is so beautiful," hi-energy Los Angeles teenager Billie Eilish told the crowd, who were mesmerised by her. "Thank you for giving a f**k about me, I'm part Irish."

5. Hozier, Electric Picnic, Stradbally, August

A triumphant returning Hozier at the Picnic on the main stage was like our own version of Stormzy earlier this summer at Glastonbury. With flames engulfing him and his band on massive video screens, he did Dinner & Diatribes and then he introduced the southern soul protest-homage of Nina Cried Power. He had a long list of people in Ireland to thank: Sinead Burke, Saoirse Ronan, Maria Walsh and Panti Bliss among others. "I want to say thank you to everyone who is making Ireland what it is," Hozier announced. He then told the crowd: "I f**king love you." The love came right back at him.

4. Fleetwood Mac, RDS, Dublin, July

First, the facts. Fleetwood Mac sing magnificent melodic psychodramas that leave romantic souls bleeding to death on the side of the road. They hit the stage at the RDS at 8.10pm with The Chain. Two invigorating hours later, they encored with Don't Stop and All Over Again. Quite simply, it was a triumph.

3. New Order, Trinity College, Dublin, July

Despite opening with two songs the crowd didn't particularly care for - Singularity and Academic - Bernard Sumner et al were magnificent in the summer sunshine at the Trinity Session. I don't think many of us who heard New Order's first album Movement in 1981 would have ever imagined that we would be dancing in the sunshine to this band in 2019.

She's Lost Control, Shadowplay and then Transmission were not so much acts of nostalgia - they were originally by Joy Division, the band New Order emerged out of when Ian Curtis died tragically - as re-imagined dance classics in a field in Dublin. Blue Monday had everyone in Trinity College shaking a leg.

The only thing that was missing - apart from Peter Hook - was a mangled cover of The Velvet Underground's Sister Ray. That minor personal quibble aside, I remember going to see New Order play the Saint Francis Xavier Hall on Upper Sherrard Street in Dublin in January, 1986 as an 18 year-old. As a man now in his fifties, I enjoyed this show just as much.

2. Sinead O'Connor: Roisin Dubh, Galway, October

In a small venue on Sraid Dhoiminic Uachtarach, Sinead O'Connor opened her Irish tour with this incredibly moving performance. Black Boys On Mopeds, The Emperor's New Clothes, Jealous and Nothing Compares 2 U were powerful stuff. Even more powerful, perhaps, when Sinead - in such an intimate venue - was close enough to hear her breath on the microphone. She is still as uncompromising and adventurous as ever.

1. Neil Young, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, July

Be great or be gone, someone once said. The godfather of grunge - and a lot more besides - was the former, on one of the hottest days of the summer.

Backed by his band Promise of the Real, he thundered through classics from his ridiculously brilliant back catalogue, including Crazy Horse songs. Young then swapped his feedback-whirring electric guitar for an acoustic guitar and an harmonica. Whereupon he treated the crowd to From Hank To Hendrix (from his 1992 album Harvest Moon), Heart Of Gold (from his 1972 classic Harvest), followed by Human Highway (from 1978's Comes A Time album) and then, 1972's magic masterpiece Old Man. At 73 years of age, Neil Young had more energy and rage than anyone that day. This rage was transmitted beautifully on F**king Up from Ragged Glory.

"Why do I keep f**kin' up?

Keep f**kin' up!

Keep f**kin' up!"

There is no one quite like Neil Young. He's brilliant - even when he's singing about f***in' up.

Sunday Independent