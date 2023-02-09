| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Free tickets to coronation concert at Windsor Castle up for grabs

The BBC has announced details of the national ballot for the musical celebration, which is being staged the day after the King’s coronation in May.

Charles and Camilla at the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Charles and Camilla at the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles and Camilla at the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles and Camilla at the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

By Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

Some 10,000 free tickets are up for grabs for the star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle, the BBC has announced.

The national ballot for the live televised musical extravaganza on Sunday May 7 – the day after the King is crowned – opens at 7am on Friday February 10.

Most Watched

Privacy