Entertainment Music

Thursday 2 August 2018

Franz Ferdinand and Mogwai up for Scottish Album of the Year

Other acts on the 20-strong long-list include Young Fathers, Pronto Mama and Adam Holmes and The Embers.

Franz Ferdinand are among the 20 acts on the long-list for this year’s Scottish Album Of The Year award (Zak Hussein/PA)
Franz Ferdinand are among the 20 acts on the long-list for this year’s Scottish Album Of The Year award (Zak Hussein/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Franz Ferdinand and Mogwai are among the 20 acts on the long-list for this year’s Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award.

The Scottish alternative to the Mercury Prize, the winning artist claims £20,000 while nine runners-up each get £10,000.

Franz Ferdinand have been recognised for their album Always Ascending, while Mogwai are nominated for Every Country’s Sun.

ipanews_c25c1691-0489-418a-b8bf-f74ac7c88108_embedded26932543
Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand. The band has been long-listed for the Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) award (Zak Hussein/PA)

Other acts on the list include Young Fathers, Neon Waltz and Adam Holmes and The Embers.

The long-list will be whittled down to a shortlist of 10 albums – one chosen by fans via a 72-hour online vote and the other nine chosen by a panel of independent judges – which will be revealed on August 23.

The award ceremony takes place on September 6 at Paisley Town Hall. Sacred Paws won the 2017 prize for their album, Strike a Match.

Robert Kilpatrick, general manager of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), said: “This year’s long-list celebrates another 20 incredibly strong, diverse and important contemporary Scottish records.

“On behalf of the Scottish Music Industry Association, I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s long-listed artists on fantastic album releases.”

The full list is:

1.     Adam Holmes and The Embers – Midnight Milk

2.     BABE – Kiss & Tell

3.     Best Girl Athlete – Best Girl Athlete

4.     Blue Rose Code – The Water of Leith

5.     Catholic Action – In Memory Of

6.     Chris Stout and Catriona McKay – Bare Knuckle

7.     Elephant Sessions – All We Have Is Now

8.     Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending

9.     Golden Teacher – No Luscious Life

10.    Happy Meals (now known as Free Love) – Full Ashram Devotional Ceremony (Volumes IV – VI)

11.    Karine Polwart with Pippa Murphy – A Pocket Of Wind Resistance

12.    Kobi Onyame – Gold

13.    Martha Ffion – Sunday Best

14.    Mogwai – Every Country’s Sun

15.    Neon Waltz – Strange Hymns

16.    Out Lines – Conflats

17.    Pronto Mama – Any Joy

18.    Siobhan Wilson – There Are No Saints

19.    The Spook School – Could It Be Different

20.    Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment