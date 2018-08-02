Franz Ferdinand and Mogwai are among the 20 acts on the long-list for this year’s Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award.

Franz Ferdinand and Mogwai are among the 20 acts on the long-list for this year’s Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award.

Franz Ferdinand and Mogwai up for Scottish Album of the Year

The Scottish alternative to the Mercury Prize, the winning artist claims £20,000 while nine runners-up each get £10,000.

Franz Ferdinand have been recognised for their album Always Ascending, while Mogwai are nominated for Every Country’s Sun.

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand. The band has been long-listed for the Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) award (Zak Hussein/PA)

Other acts on the list include Young Fathers, Neon Waltz and Adam Holmes and The Embers.

The long-list will be whittled down to a shortlist of 10 albums – one chosen by fans via a 72-hour online vote and the other nine chosen by a panel of independent judges – which will be revealed on August 23.

The award ceremony takes place on September 6 at Paisley Town Hall. Sacred Paws won the 2017 prize for their album, Strike a Match.

Robert Kilpatrick, general manager of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), said: “This year’s long-list celebrates another 20 incredibly strong, diverse and important contemporary Scottish records.

“On behalf of the Scottish Music Industry Association, I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s long-listed artists on fantastic album releases.”

The full list is:

1. Adam Holmes and The Embers – Midnight Milk

2. BABE – Kiss & Tell

3. Best Girl Athlete – Best Girl Athlete

4. Blue Rose Code – The Water of Leith

5. Catholic Action – In Memory Of

6. Chris Stout and Catriona McKay – Bare Knuckle

7. Elephant Sessions – All We Have Is Now

8. Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending

9. Golden Teacher – No Luscious Life

10. Happy Meals (now known as Free Love) – Full Ashram Devotional Ceremony (Volumes IV – VI)

11. Karine Polwart with Pippa Murphy – A Pocket Of Wind Resistance

12. Kobi Onyame – Gold

13. Martha Ffion – Sunday Best

14. Mogwai – Every Country’s Sun

15. Neon Waltz – Strange Hymns

16. Out Lines – Conflats

17. Pronto Mama – Any Joy

18. Siobhan Wilson – There Are No Saints

19. The Spook School – Could It Be Different

20. Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar

Press Association