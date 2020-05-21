Frankie Bridge struggling to find time for ‘date night’ during lockdown

Frankie Bridge has said she is struggling to find time for “date night” with her husband Wayne during lockdown.

The Saturdays singer, 31, said looking after their two sons Parker and Carter left them so tired they often opted for watching TV in bed.

Bridge, who married footballer Wayne in 2014, told the One Show: “You would think we have all the time in the world but I just feel like our kids are on their own schedule.

'I think you have to be easy on yourself.' 💛@FrankieBridge opens up to @alexscott and @missalexjones about mental health and the corona coaster. #TheOneShow | #MHAW20 pic.twitter.com/4lv7S1P55y — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 21, 2020

“They never go to sleep and by the time we have got everything sorted we are both just like ‘Oh, shall we just get in bed and watch telly?’

“That’s the new date night, really.”

Speaking about other couples she sees on social media, Bridge said: “Everyone gets dressed up and I don’t even get that dressed up on our normal date nights, let alone one at home.”

Bridge, who found fame as a member of S Club Juniors, has been vocal about her experience of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

Asked what tips she had for people suffering poor mental health during lockdown, she said: “I think you have to be easy on yourself.

Frankie Bridge (Ian West/PA)

Frankie Bridge (Ian West/PA)

“I think everyone’s circumstances are different, and some are harder than others at the moment.

“But we all are going through the same process, and this is something most of us have never experienced before in our lives.

“If you are someone who suffers from mental health anyway, this is going to be really hard.

“And if you are someone who doesn’t then this is equally as hard for you.

“You have to take each day as it comes and take the rough with the smooth.

“I am so up and down at the minute.

“Some days I am loving it and really appreciating it, and some days I am like ‘Get me out of here, I need to get back to some normality’.”

