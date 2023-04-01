| 9.8°C Dublin

Frank Skinner breaks down on-air as he reveals former co-host fighting for life

The comedian said: ‘It’s bad but there is always hope.’

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Frank Skinner attempted to hold back tears during the closing moments of his radio show telling listeners that his former co-host Gareth Richards had been in a “very big road accident”.

The 66-year-old comedian struggled for words on his Saturday Absolute radio show as he announced that “it’s not looking great” for his friend after the collision this week.

