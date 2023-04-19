Frank Ocean drops out of second Coachella headline slot due to leg injury

Frank Ocean has dropped out of his second headline performance at the Coachella music festival due to a leg injury, his representatives have confirmed.

The US musician suffered two fractures and a sprain to his left leg while on festival grounds in the lead up to his first performance on Sunday April 16.

He has been advised by doctors that he should not perform this coming Sunday.

It comes after fans were left disappointed by the first performance, to which Ocean arrived around an hour late.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, a spokesperson said the musician had been “unable to perform the intended show” following his injury but had been “still intent on performing”.

It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon Frank Ocean

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend two of Coachella,” the statement read.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend one, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

“On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend two due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

A separate statement from Ocean promised fans that he would “see you soon”.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” the musician said.

It is yet to be announced who will step in to replace Ocean as this weekend’s Sunday headline act at Coachella.