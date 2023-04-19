| 9.2°C Dublin

Frank Ocean drops out of second Coachella headline slot due to leg injury

The US musician suffered two fractures and a sprain to his left leg while on festival grounds.

Frank Ocean drops out of second Coachella headline slot due to leg injury (Ian West/PA)

Frank Ocean drops out of second Coachella headline slot due to leg injury (Ian West/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Frank Ocean has dropped out of his second headline performance at the Coachella music festival due to a leg injury, his representatives have confirmed.

The US musician suffered two fractures and a sprain to his left leg while on festival grounds in the lead up to his first performance on Sunday April 16.

