The daughter and mother of Kurt Cobain were in Ireland today to open an exhibition dedicated to him.

Frances Bean Cobain and family open exhibition dedicated to Kurt Cobain at Newbridge Silverware

Kurt's daughter Frances Bean Cobain, his mother Wendy O'Connor and sister Kim Cobain attended the opening at Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons in Co Kildare today.

Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain in 1986 in images which will form part of an exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Photo: Reuters

The exhibition holds the personal collection of Kurt and is sure to attract much attention.

Entitled 'Growing Up Kurt', Frances and his family have specially curated some of his very personal items for this once in a lifetime commemoration.

Music legend Kurt Cobain Photo: Frank Micelotta Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain died in 1994 aged 27

The Museum of Style Icons will house Kurt’s drawings and sketches along with clothing, awards, sunglasses, sneakers and the only known car Kurt owned during his life, a powder blue 1965 Dodge Dart.

The exhibition runs until 30th September 2018 and tickets can be booked now at www.newbridgesilverware.com/tickets.

