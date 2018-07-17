-
Frances Bean Cobain and family open exhibition dedicated to Kurt Cobain at Newbridge Silverware
Independent.ie
The daughter and mother of Kurt Cobain were in Ireland today to open an exhibition dedicated to him.
Kurt's daughter Frances Bean Cobain, his mother Wendy O'Connor and sister Kim Cobain attended the opening at Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons in Co Kildare today.
The exhibition holds the personal collection of Kurt and is sure to attract much attention.
Entitled 'Growing Up Kurt', Frances and his family have specially curated some of his very personal items for this once in a lifetime commemoration.
The Museum of Style Icons will house Kurt’s drawings and sketches along with clothing, awards, sunglasses, sneakers and the only known car Kurt owned during his life, a powder blue 1965 Dodge Dart.
The exhibition runs until 30th September 2018 and tickets can be booked now at www.newbridgesilverware.com/tickets.
Online Editors