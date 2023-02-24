| 9.5°C Dublin

Fourth number one album for P!nk puts her at same level as Adele and Beyonce

She is tied with other female solo artists like Lady Gaga and Rihanna on four number ones as Madonna leads the pack with 12.

American musician P!nk has had her fourth UK number one album with Trustfall, according to the Official Charts Company (Matt Crossick/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

American musician P!nk has had her fourth UK number one album with Trustfall, according to Official Charts.

The 43-year-old singer, who has been bringing rock music energy to pop tunes since the 1990s, is tied since Friday with other female solo artists like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Adele and Beyonce, who are also on four.

