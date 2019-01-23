Former X Factor hopeful Holly Tandy ignoring politics for Eurovision dream

Former X Factor hopeful Holly Tandy is putting political opinions to one side and hoping to achieve her Eurovision dream.

The teenage talent made it to the semi-final of the X Factor in 2017 when she was just 15 and is now hoping to making an impact on a huge European stage.

Tandy will be one of six acts to perform the specially-penned track Bigger Than Us before they face a vote by the British public to decide who progresses to the Eurovision final in Tel Aviv.

Barnsley teenager Tandy, 17, is taking her cue from the Eurovision slogan “dare to dream” and is hoping her ambitions are realised with a chance to represent her country in Israel.

She said: “The theme for this year is dare to dream, so why not dream that we could win it? We have won it before, so who knows? Fingers crossed.

“For me Eurovision isn’t about politics, it’s all about the music and it’s all about people coming together and showing what they can put forward as a country, which is fantastic. It’s not really about (politics) for me, and I don’t know enough about it.

“I want to show the youth behind the music industry right now. I am still so young, and that isn’t a disadvantage.

She added: “I’m really passionate about what I do, and I really care about it.”

Holly Tandy attending the Eurovision meet the artists event at BBC New Broadcasting House (Ian West/PA)

Songs will be performed twice in different styles at the Eurovision You Decide event in Salford, and judges will decide which artist progresses with the best version.

The final is then decided by public vote on the night, with the three remaining acts singing their songs again to win audience approval.

Tandy said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s quite, in my eyes, lighthearted.”

Speaking about the distinctive wide-brimmed hat she likes to wear, she added: “My manager said that I look like the Undertaker (from WWE wrestling) in this. It wasn’t the look I was going for. It could be a trademark look.”

Tandy will compete against Jordan Clarke, Michael Rice, Kerrie-Anne, Anise, and female trio Maid for the right to represent the UK.

Eurovision You Decide will take place on February 8.

Press Association