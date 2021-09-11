Former postman turned TikTok sea shanty star takes main stage at TRNSMT

Sea shanty star Nathan Evans has kicked off the second day of the TRNSMT festival as music fans flocked to Glasgow Green.

The former postman-turned-TikTok sensation, 26, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, had urged people to set their alarms on Friday night before taking to the main stage just before noon on Saturday.

The Wellerman singer told his fans he “cannot believe I am playing the main stage”, just months after rising from obscurity thanks to his viral renditions of the maritime ballad.

Expand Close Revellers at the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green on Saturday (Lesley Martin/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Revellers at the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green on Saturday (Lesley Martin/PA)

Festival-goers enjoyed mild weather and patches of sunshine despite a grey sky looking mildly threatening at times.

Up to 50,000 people a day are expected to attend the event, running from Friday to Sunday, with performers including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, Amy Macdonald and The Chemical Brothers.

Acts playing to crowds on Saturday include the former Oasis star, Scottish veteran rockers Primal Scream, Scottish alternative rock outfit Twin Atlantic, and Keane.

Everyone who attends TRNSMT must provide proof of a negative NHS Covid-19 lateral flow test (LFT), which must be taken no more than 48 hours before they arrive.

Ticket holders will be refused entry without proof of a negative LFT, and those attending on multiple days must take a second test 48 hours after the first one.

Expand Close Crowds enjoy the second day of the event at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crowds enjoy the second day of the event at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

On Friday, Scottish indie band The Snuts cancelled their gig after one band member and a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

TRNSMT is asking fans to avoid sharing cars with people outside of their household and to wear masks if travelling on public transport.

It also recommends that face coverings are worn in any queues on entry, as well as at toilets or bar areas.

The festival is operating as a completely cashless site for the first time, with all vendors accepting contactless payments.

Geoff Ellis, festival director of TRNSMT, said previously: “For lots of people, this will be the first big weekend out they’ve had in over a year – long overdue and extremely well-deserved after some really tough months.

“But we all need to work together and we’re reaching out to fans to make sure they order and take lateral flow tests 48 hours prior to entry and upload the result, use the on-site hygiene points and wear a mask when queuing.

“It’s impossible to completely eliminate the risk of Covid, but we’re doing our best to reduce it as much as possible.”