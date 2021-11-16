Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson tests positive for coronavirus

Jesy Nelson has pulled out of a live performance this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former Little Mix star, 30, said she had been “feeling unwell” for the last few days and was now self-isolating.

Nelson was due to perform in Birmingham on Saturday at Free Radio Hits Live 2021, alongside artists including James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Mabel and KSI.

Expand Close Jesy Nelson tested positive for coronavirus (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jesy Nelson tested positive for coronavirus (Yui Mok/PA)

She said in a statement on Instagram: “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid which means I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there.

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you so much.”

The concert would have been one of Nelson’s first since launching her solo career outside of Little Mix with the release of her debut solo single Boyz.

Expand Close Little Mix (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

She is scheduled to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in December on a billing that also includes Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Video of the Day

Nelson was originally part of Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, but left in December 2020 after nine years, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

The remaining trio released a new album, Between Us, earlier this month to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.

Little Mix were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.