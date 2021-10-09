Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl: ‘The shows with Nirvana were f**king transcendent’

When Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and singer Courtney Love of Hole were married on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii in 1992 there were only eight people at the ceremony. Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl was one of them. He was even photographed at the ceremony holding the bride’s hand for a picture.

In the years since Cobain took his own life, in 1994, Love – with the odd ceasefire – has attacked Grohl relentlessly.

On one occasion, she claimed, “Kurt loathed him more than anyone else. He’s just sub-mediocre kind of [guy] who does this ‘nice guy’ nonsense.”

In Grohl’s rollicking and hugely entertaining new memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, there is not one mention of Courtney in its 384 pages.

Is there something that can’t be healed between them, I ask over the phone.

“That’s not really a question, is it?” Grohl says.

Why isn’t she featured in the book? He laughs. The famously Nice Guy of Rock is not going to be drawn into settling any scores.“The impetus of the book was an Instagram page that I had started in the pandemic. I had nothing to do so I thought I’d write for an Instagram page.” He came up with a list of 30 or 40 memories linked more by theme than timeline and they became the memoir.

“It was more about framing the stories in an emotional experience. There really aren’t too many people in the book other than people in the band, a few friends, family members. The focus is on telling this story of someone who is having this out-of-body experience watching life happen to someone else.”

Born January 14, 1969, Dave Eric Grohl grew up in a small, one-level house in Washington, DC, a kid with “giant horse teeth”. His parents’ marriage ended when he was six years of age and he was raised by his mother, Virginia Jean, a teacher at Fairfax County Public Schools. It wasn’t easy financially.

Expand Close Dave Grohl formed Foo Fighters after Kurt Cobain’s death. Picture by Kevin Winter / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dave Grohl formed Foo Fighters after Kurt Cobain’s death. Picture by Kevin Winter

Video of the Day

“There were times when the heat or lights or electricity would get turned off,” he says. “But we were happy. That was the most important thing. You really have to rise above everything and look at the big picture. I think my mother managed to do that somehow. We didn’t have much but at least we had happiness.

“My mother worked two jobs. She was a teacher and sometimes she worked at a department store. Sometimes she worked at this carpet cleaning service. Whatever it took to keep us fed and happy, she would do.”

He writes in the book about music being “an exorcism of all of my childhood traumas”. What were the traumas? “In fact, my childhood was really happy. I felt really comfortable and safe with my mother. My father and my mother were completely different people. My mother was a liberal, public-school teacher.”

His father James Harper was a conservative, Republican speech writer. “He was very much a strait-laced, suit-and-tie type of guy. He was also a classically trained musician. At the beginning when I found this new interest in music I was just playing guitar along with rock‘n’roll records. I don’t think he saw me as becoming a traditional, classically trained musician. I think he just saw me as a boy with a toy.”

At 13 he visited his cousin Tracey in Evanston, Illinois. She took him to see Naked Raygun at The Cubby Bear in Chicago, his first concert – and a punk epiphany....

“The idea of finding music that releases that pent-up energy is a cathartic, emotional experience,” he says.

At high school, where his mother also taught, he remembers being a terrible student. “I was winding down this path towards dropping out of school and having to work in the local furniture warehouse, which I did.”

Aged 17 and in eleventh grade, he finally decided to leave school to join punk combo, Scream.

Expand Close Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum. Picture by Frazer Harrison / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum. Picture by Frazer Harrison

When he told his mother, she said: “You better be good.” She had the belief in him that his father did not. He told him: “It won’t last”, and then, “Stay off the drugs!”

“Now, as I’m a father myself. I understand his concern,” he says. “But at the time, we just couldn’t really see eye-to-eye. I think because my mother was a public-school teacher she understood children. She understood that no two kids learn the same. And sometimes it’s not the kids who fail the school, it’s the school who fail the kids. It was her life passion to break through to kids that otherwise might not be able to move on to the next step.

“And I think she saw me as she saw a lot of her students. I wasn’t going to take the conventional route to do anything. So, yeah, she had faith in me. And once she saw my obsession for music, she just gave me love and got out of the way.”

In early 1991, his punk rock dream hadn’t worked out – Scream were falling apart. He rang his mother on a payphone from Los Angeles. He had been asked to join a relatively unknown band in Seattle but he felt guilty about leaving his friends in Scream.

“I would always turn to my mother for advice whenever I was at a crossroads and she always gave good advice.”

She told him: “Sometimes you have to do what’s best for you.”

“Still, it was hard,” he says. “I had to make a decision and live with the consequences of that decision.”

Read More

Grohl flew up to Seattle where he met Cobain, who had seen him perform at a Scream gig in San Francisco previously. Soon, he had moved into Cobain’s dilapidated digs on 114 NE Street.

Grohl was conflicted about his new home, his new life. “When I first moved up to Seattle, I even questioned that, living in this tiny apartment with Kurt. We had no money.

“Initially I moved in with Krist Novoselic and his wife in this tiny apartment. I think his wife said, ‘You know what? F**k him. He is going to live with Kurt.’ So I moved in with Kurt. We were there through the winter and the spring.”

There was no indication that Cobain was doing heroin at that stage?

“Not for me, no.”

Even though you were living in a small apartment?

“That’s right.”

On September 10, 1991, not long after Grohl joined the band, Nirvana released the single ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’ Two weeks later they put out their second album, Nevermind. Suddenly they were the biggest alternative rock band in America, the standard bearers for the grunge music scene.

“It was only a few weeks after Nevermind came out that we noticed that the world outside was starting to change. We would show up to a club for a gig and it would be sold out and there would be droves of people down the street trying to get in. That hadn’t happened before. Within our bubble, things remained the same but once we stepped out of that bubble, it became chaotic.”

Enjoyable or uncomfortable?

“It was both. The shows were f**king transcendent. They were these incredible emotional experiences because we were connecting with an audience unlike we had before. Then there were times when it was just f**king scary.

"You’d sit down at the drum-stool and the first thing you’d do is look for the exit because you knew that the show could turn into a full-on riot. Other times it was the most beautiful thing in the world.”

Expand Close Dave Grohl / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dave Grohl

How was his mother? “I think more than anything she was just relieved when Nirvana became popular. It was really like winning the lottery. It wasn’t supposed to happen.”

And as quickly, and unexpectedly as it happened, it was over again.

On March 1, 1994, Nirvana played a show at Terminal 1 in Munich, promoting their latest album, In Utero. Two days later, Cobain tried to take his own life – by overdosing in a hotel room in Rome. Grohl was at home in Seattle – because Cobain had cancelled the tour after the show in Germany – when he heard what happened.

“I immediately turned on the news and saw images of him strapped to a gurney as he was being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance,” he writes in The Storyteller, “so I frantically began calling everyone on our team to see what was going on, praying it was just another accidental overdose. After all, I had just seen Kurt two nights before in Munich, playing what would tragically become the last Nirvana show.

“From that day forward, I built my walls higher. And 36 days later they closed in. News of Kurt’s death came early in the morning on April 8...”

How does he process what happened?

“It would take a lifetime to process that,” he says. “I’m still processing it. It will go on forever. But, yeah, it was very short: three and a half years from the time I joined the band to the time it ended. And so much happened in those three and a half years. It was almost like a lifetime. But once you experience something like that, you spend the rest of your days trying to come to terms with it. I’m not sure if you ever really do entirely.”

After Cobain’s death, Grohl lost his bearings. In the summer of that year he wanted to vanish from the world. He travelled to the Ring of Kerry and rented a car.

“That was the place I thought I’d disappear to. Being in such a remote area, you feel disconnected from the rest of the world and you think you can escape all your problems and I was driving up this country road and I saw a hitch-hiker with a Kurt Cobain T-shirt, and I did take it as a sign from the universe. I thought: ‘OK. It’s time I get home and get back to work.”

Soon after, he formed Foo Fighters. They went on to release eight albums, sell more than 18 million copies and become one of the biggest rock bands in the world. In May 2015 they played to 60,000 fans at Slane Castle, which included a cover of Thin Lizzy’s ‘Jailbreak’.

The following month, while playing a show in Gothenburg in Sweden, Grohl fell off the stage and broke his leg. He credits Irish physical therapist Freddie Murray with helping him recover from the injury.

Two years ago, Foo Fighters played a sold-out RDS Arena. Grohl has links with Ireland that go beyond performing. He is proud of his Irish ancestry on his mother’s side.

“She is a Hanlon. I remember when Nirvana played Sir Henry’s in Cork in 1992, I went out to check out downtown before the show and every woman I saw looked like my mother. I ran back to the hotel and rang her and told her: ‘Mom, you look so Irish.’”

In 2001 he met MTV producer and former model Jordyn Blum by chance at the Sunset Marquis hotel in Los Angeles. They married in 2003. Three years later they had their first child, Violet, followed by Harper in 2009 and Ophelia in 2014. Did Grohl ever worry as a rock star on regular world tours that he would become an absentee father like his own father had been?

“I have talked to so many musicians about that. Your biggest concern is that your absence will have some sort of life-long psychological effect on your children. It is one of the reasons why musicians tour as hard as they can and then they get home and they are doting, ever-present parents because you want to make sure that your kids feel the love, feel your presence. Musicians almost over-compensate when they go home.”

Foo Fighters tours are dictated by children now. They don’t go on the road for months on end any more. “We will go on tour for two weeks and then go home. I explain to my children: ‘Some fathers are doctors or lawyers. I’m a musician and this is my job. I have to go out and work and then I’ll be back.’”

His father died of cancer in 2014, aged 75. “After I was in my 20s, we reconnected and became good friends,” he says. “And for the rest of his life we had a pretty great relationship.”

No matter how many million albums he sells with Foo Fighters, everything will always come back to Nirvana. You could argue the difference between Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl is reflected in two songs. On 2011’s ‘Walk’ by Foo Fighters, Grohl sings “I never want to die”. In 1993, Kurt wrote his death wish into the Nirvana song, ‘I Hate Myself and Want to Die.’

“To me,” Grohl says, “survival is about finding the light in things and not focusing on or getting lost in the dark.”

‘The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music’ (Simon & Schuster, €18.99) is out now