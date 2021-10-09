| 17.6°C Dublin

Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl: ‘The shows with Nirvana were f**king transcendent’

The rock star reflects on being raised by a liberal mum and a Republican dad, his punk epiphany, moving in with Kurt Cobain, joining Nirvana and how the Ring of Kerry helped him grieve

Dave Grohl in Nirvana with Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic. Picture by Mark Seliger

Barry Egan Twitter Email

When Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and singer Courtney Love of Hole were married on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii in 1992 there were only eight people at the ceremony. Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl was one of them. He was even photographed at the ceremony holding the bride’s hand for a picture.

In the years since Cobain took his own life, in 1994, Love – with the odd ceasefire – has attacked Grohl relentlessly.

On one occasion, she claimed, “Kurt loathed him more than anyone else. He’s just sub-mediocre kind of [guy] who does this ‘nice guy’ nonsense.”

