Foo Fighters plan first album since drummer’s death

The new album, But Here We Are, will be released on June 2.

Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters (Leo Correa/AP) Expand

By Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track But Here We Are will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year”.

