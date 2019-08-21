Following a belter of a gig in Belfast last night Foo Fighters are on their way to Dublin for tonight's RDS show. Here's everything you need to know from stage times to tickets and transport.

Following a belter of a gig in Belfast last night Foo Fighters are on their way to Dublin for tonight's RDS show. Here's everything you need to know from stage times to tickets and transport.

Foo Fighters at RDS: Stage times, tickets, travel and everything you need to know

Are there tickets available?

Yes, there are limited tickets still available on Ticketmaster raning in price from €82 to €135.

Credit card collections/guest list?

RDS Main Hall off Merrion Road

Stage times?

They're earlier than usual with doors opening 5.30pm and Hot Milk taking to the stage at 5.45pm. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes will be on stage an hour later at 8.45pm and Foo Fighters are on at 8pm. However, times are not set in stone so get there early.

Security/safety?

You can expect the usual security checks and they'll add time to you journey so, again, arrive in plenty of time.

The rules:

• A4 sized bags or smaller. Patrons are especially advised not to bring backpacks or large handbags as you may be refused entry or experience delays on entry. See www.mcd.ie for full details.

• There is NO cloakroom service available.

• Glass or cans, umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, food or drink will not be permitted. (Full list of prohibited items on www.mcd.ie)

• No professional cameras or cameras with a detachable lens, video cameras & audio recording devices, iPads or GoPros.

• This is an outdoor event and concert will take place rain or shine. Please check weather conditions and dress appropriately, but remember no umbrellas.

• The Promoter deems that large outdoor concerts are not a suitable environment for all children under 5 years old unless otherwise stated. We have no measures in place to facilitate babies and small children on site.

• There is no re-admission to the concert.

• The Promoters and An Garda Síochána reserve the right to refuse admission to anyone under the influence of alcohol.

• Please contact MCD Productions in advance via email customercare@mcd.ie if you have any other general queries or have any accessible requests including; access, toilets, dietary requirement etc. Please ensure that you have brought attention to this prior to attending the event to allow MCD the opportunity to assist you with having a more enjoyable day at the event.

• If during the event you have a query or wish to provide feedback in relation to the event please contact a steward promptly and request directions to the nearest Customer Care / Ticket information point.

Transport/how to get to the RDS

Approach routes:

RED ROUTE: Pitch 1, Anglesea Stand Blocks C- E, Grandstand Blocks F – J. Enter via Simmonscourt Road

YELLOW ROUTE: Pitch 2, Accessible Tickets. Enter via Merrion Road

BLUE ROUTE: Pitch 2, Anglesea Stand Blocks A- C, Grandstand Blocks K – N. Enter via Anglesea Road

If you're driving (and you're encouraged to avoid driving if at all possible) you can add at least two hours to your journey time to and from the venue. Organisers advise you to use city centre car parks.

There is ample public transport serving the area via Dublin Bus www.dublinbus.ie and DART www.irishrail.ie.

These are the best bus stops:

Stop 415 - Pembroke Road, opposite the US Embassy.

(Routes serving this stop are 120, 18, 4, 7 and 7a).

Stop 483 - Outside 90 Merrion Road, opposite the British Embassy.

If you're travelling by coach:

There will be coach parking available in Simmonscourt. As coach parking space is limited, MCD must be contacted in advance. Book via email: transport@mcd.ie.

Download www.evntz.app for the latest transport information and plan your route in advance and check AA Roadwatch for traffic updates.

www.theaa.ie/roadwatch/newsroom

An Garda Siochana Traffic management plan: www.garda.ie

Age restrictions

• Under 14s are NOT allowed on the pitch standing area either accompanied or unaccompanied.

• All Under 16s attending the concert MUST be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian.

• Guardians must remain with under 16s and take full responsibility for them throughout the event.

Strict age monitoring will be in place at all entrances. The promoter reserves the right to refuse admission without refund to anyone who fails to comply.

Should you have any queries regarding the age policies or require any assistance please email the promoter: customercare@mcd.ie.

Accessibility?

ACCESSIBLE CUSTOMERS

Please note that Accessible Parking must be booked in advance of the event. For accessibility parking and for any other accessible requests or queries please contact the promoter in advance of the concert: access@mcd.ie.

Read more: WATCH: Foo Fighters invite 5-year-old on stage in Belfast to rock out at his first gig

Online Editors