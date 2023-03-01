| 6.8°C Dublin

Florence Pugh duets with brother in music video filmed in family restaurant

The video, starring Virginia Del Sol and Josh Taylor and directed by Mike Palmer, features a special credit to their father Clinton.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood star Florence Pugh has performed on her brother’s latest single, featuring in the music video which was shot at their father’s restaurant in Oxford.

The Academy Award-nominated actress, 27, is seen duetting to Midnight with her brother Toby Sebastian in the video which sees the pair on stage together at Kazbar, owned by their father Clinton Pugh.

