Flo Rida to take to the stage for San Marino in Eurovision Song Contest

US rapper Flo Rida will perform for San Marino at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

He will join singer Senhit in the second semi-final of the competition in Rotterdam.

The pair will perform Senhit’s song Adrenalina live on Thursday.

Confirming the news during BBC Four’s coverage of the first Eurovision semi-final, Senhit said she is “super, super happy” that Flo Rida is joining her for the competition.

In a post on Instagram alongside a photo of her with the rapper, Senhit added: “Now that u are here @official_flo… let’s do this.”

Flo Rida also posted a video on Instagram showing the outside of Rotterdam’s Ahoy venue, which is hosting the competition.

San Marino will be competing to join Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine in qualifying for the Eurovision final.

UK entry James Newman automatically qualifies for the final.

PA Media