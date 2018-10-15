Entertainment Music

Monday 15 October 2018

Fleetwood Mac ‘looking forward’ to court date with ex-guitarist

The band has responded to allegations by Lindsey Buckingham.

Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac (Greg Allen/PA)
Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac (Greg Allen/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Fleetwood Mac have responded to allegations in a lawsuit filed by Lindsey Buckingham for kicking him off the band’s new tour.

In a statement, band spokesperson Kristen Foster said: “Fleetwood Mac looks forward to their day in court.”

The guitarist and songwriter is seeking his share of tour income because he says he still wants and is able to perform.

ipanews_2fafb8a2-b7cd-4946-b007-3f14ade46d0e_embedded236459429
Lindsey Buckingham (PA)

The suit names bandmates Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie.

Buckingham claims he was told five days after the group appeared at Radio City Music Hall in January that the band would tour without him.

He said he would have been paid at least 12 million US dollars for his share of the tour proceeds.

The tour began on October 3, with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn replacing Buckingham.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top