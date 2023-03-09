| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Five things you need to know about UK Eurovision entry Mae Muller

The young vocalist, best known for a minor hit in 2021 with Better Days, has been selected to compete for the country in Liverpool.

Singer Mae Muller outside BBC Wogan House in London, after she was confirmed as the UK&rsquo;s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing the track I Wrote A Song (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Singer Mae Muller outside BBC Wogan House in London, after she was confirmed as the UK&rsquo;s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing the track I Wrote A Song (Yui Mok/PA)

Singer Mae Muller outside BBC Wogan House in London, after she was confirmed as the UK’s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing the track I Wrote A Song (Yui Mok/PA)

Singer Mae Muller outside BBC Wogan House in London, after she was confirmed as the UK’s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing the track I Wrote A Song (Yui Mok/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Mae Muller has been confirmed as the UK’s entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest in May and will be hoping to build on Sam Ryder’s success at last year’s event.

The north London-raised vocalist, 25, will be the first female entrant for the UK since SuRie competed in 2018 with Storm – coming 24th.

Most Watched

Privacy