Five singers who could represent Ireland at Eurovision 2019
As the biggest event in European TV winds down for another year - who could follow Ryan O'Shaughnessy after his successful Eurovision outing?
Una Healy
The former Saturdays member has been making a name for herself as a solo singer. She wouldn't be a Eurovision rookie either - after she performed backing vocals for Brian Kennedy in Athens in 2006. Her solo style is a lot more country-infused and ballad-focused than the pop of the Saturdays, but as Ryan showed this year this ballad is back for Ireland at Eurovision. However her most recent single 'Never See me Cry' was decidedly more uptempo.
Niall Horan
Why would he need to do the Eurovision? Well, he wouldn't. He's possibly had the most success of any of the former One Direction members as a solo artist - but could the opportunity to fly the flag tempt the patriotic Westmeath man? It's said the risk of failure puts a lot of established international acts off Eurovision - but surely nothing could hamper Niall's already successful solo career. He'd lap up millions of televotes from around the continent.
Nathan Carter
Could the young king of Irish country become king of Europe? Carter's musical style of singalong country pop would go down very well in the contest, and his boyband looks will surely win him a few admirers.
Nadine Coyle
The original Derry girl, she is one of the most experienced popstars the country has ever produced, despite only being 32. Her solo music is pop to the core, and her stage presence ability to demand a crowd means she'd go down a storm with the diva-hungry Eurovision fans.
Rachel Tucker
Perhaps the least well known singer on this list, the Belfast native is one of the best pure vocalists the island has produced. She is an incredibly experienced stage performer, enjoying record-breaking runs as Elphaba on hit musical Wicked on both the West End and Broadway. She's released two successful solo albums and if one thing always goes down well in Europe, it's a powerful female vocalist.
Online Editors
