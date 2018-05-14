Five singers who could represent Ireland at Eurovision 2019

The former Saturdays member has been making a name for herself as a solo singer. She wouldn't be a Eurovision rookie either - after she performed backing vocals for Brian Kennedy in Athens in 2006. Her solo style is a lot more country-infused and ballad-focused than the pop of the Saturdays, but as Ryan showed this year this ballad is back for Ireland at Eurovision. However her most recent single 'Never See me Cry' was decidedly more uptempo.

Niall Horan

Why would he need to do the Eurovision? Well, he wouldn't. He's possibly had the most success of any of the former One Direction members as a solo artist - but could the opportunity to fly the flag tempt the patriotic Westmeath man? It's said the risk of failure puts a lot of established international acts off Eurovision - but surely nothing could hamper Niall's already successful solo career. He'd lap up millions of televotes from around the continent.

Nathan Carter

Could the young king of Irish country become king of Europe? Carter's musical style of singalong country pop would go down very well in the contest, and his boyband looks will surely win him a few admirers.