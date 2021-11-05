Five Garth Brooks concerts are set to go ahead in Croke Park in September 2022 as Dublin City Council has given the green light to all of them.

Three gigs were granted an outdoor events license in Croke Park for September 9,10 and 11 and the green light has now been given for two more concerts on September 16 and 17.

A spokesperson for Aiken Promotions told Independent.ie: “Aiken Promotions have been advised that Dublin City Council has granted an Outdoor Event licence for two outdoor concerts to be held in Croke Park on Friday 16 and Saturday 17, September 2022.”

Croke Park has a licence to host three concerts per year and if any promoter seeks additional dates, these need to be approved via planning submissions.

Brooks received much attention in Irish media in 2014 after selling out a record-breaking five concerts in Croke Park.

However, amid resistance from local residents around Croke Park they never went ahead as Dublin City Council rejected plans for two of the concerts and the singer said he would only perform all five concerts or none at all.