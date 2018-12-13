Five British bands to enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

British bands have dominated the latest list of entrants to the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

British bands have dominated the latest list of entrants to the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Def Leppard, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will take their place next March at the 34th induction ceremony in New York.

US star Janet Jackson will also join her brother Michael and the Jackson 5 as members of the hall of fame.

Jackson’s induction comes after her third time as a nominee and many saw it as overdue, given her hits such as All For You, That’s the Way Love Goes, Nasty, Together Again” and What Have You Done For Me Lately.

Her career has suffered from the fallout after the infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance where her bare breast was briefly exposed. Jackson became eligible for the rock hall in 2007 but was not nominated until 2016.

Janet Jackson will be entering the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Ian West/PA)

It will be Stevie Nicks’s second induction into the rock hall, since she is already there as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

She launched a solo career in 1981 with her duet with the late Tom Petty, Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around. Other hits followed, including Edge of Seventeen, Stand Back” and I Will Run to You.

Def Leppard earned more than half a million votes from fans, which are incorporated into more than 1,000 ballots from artists, historians, industry professionals and past winners in deciding who gets honoured.

The British heavy metal band were huge sellers in the 1980s on the back of songs like Photograph and Pour Some Sugar on Me.

Frontman Joe Elliott said he was initially ambivalent toward the honour until Jon Bon Jovi suggested it would change his life.

“When I look at the list of who’s in, it’s just obvious you’d want to be in that club, isn’t it?” he told Billboard earlier this year.

“When you think that every band that means anything in the world, starting from the Beatles and the Stones and any artist that influenced them — your Chuck Berrys, your Little Richards, etc — then of course you want to be in. Why wouldn’t you?”

Def Leppard, Nicks and Roxy Music were voted in during their first years as nominees. Other 2019 nominees who did not make the cut included LL Cool J, Devo, Rage Against the Machine, MC5, John Prine, Todd Rundgren and Kraftwerk.

Radiohead perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Members of Radiohead, who were behind the seminal album OK Computer, have been less than enthusiastic about the prospect of entering the hall of fame.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood said “I don’t care” when asked about the rock hall. Bandmate Ed O’Brien said: “Culturally, I don’t understand it. I think it might be a quintessentially American thing.”

The Cure and frontman Robert Smith are being recognised for a string of hits, including Friday I’m in Love, Boys Don’t Cry, Pictures of You” and Let’s Go to Bed.

Roxy Music, who came out of the 1970s progressive rock scene, are being honoured for hits such as Love Is The Drug and More Than This.

The heyday of British rockers the Zombies’ career was the 1960s, with big sellers She’s Not There and Time Of The Season.

The hall of fame will announce ticket sales for March’s ceremony next month.

Press Association