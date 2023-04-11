| 3.4°C Dublin

First estate-authorised biography of Tupac Shakur to be published in October

Written by author and screenwriter Staci Robinson, who knew the US rapper as a young man, the book will explore his life and powerful legacy.

Close

First estate-authorised biography of Tupac Shakur to be published in October (PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The first biography of Tupac Shakur, authorised by the late US rapper’s estate, is due to be published later this year.

Written by author and screenwriter Staci Robinson, who knew Shakur as a young man, the book will explore his life and powerful legacy.

