Fetty Wap arrested over alleged assault in Las Vegas

Police in Las Vegas have said rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested on Sunday morning on three counts of battery, police said.

Local news reports say he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument.

Police originally said Wap hit an employee but later said he “committed a battery” on three.

Wap performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.

He was arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI (driving under the influence) after police say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway.

