Festival launches crowdfunding appeal to ‘salvage’ event

A festival has launched a crowdfunding appeal after being knocked back for a Government arts grant.

Sea Change, in Devon, applied for around £92,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund.

It hopes to raise £25,000 “to help salvage the event and give it a future”.

Rupert Morrison, the festival’s founder, said that “last week’s news of our unsuccessful funding application left us floored”.

“We remain convinced of the artistic merit of the festival and its suitability for funding,” he added.

“The forced cancellation of this year’s event, coupled with last week’s news, has left us financially crippled.”

There will be no physical Sea Change Festival in 2021.

The festival said it had received “messages of support from our audience, as well as artists and figures from across the music world” and contributors will be entered into prize draws to win items from artists and labels.

The Sea Change Cultural Recovery Crowdfunder is at crowdfunder.co.uk/save-sea-change



PA Media