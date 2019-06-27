One of the country’s biggest festivals is set to kick off next weekend amid rising temperatures as acts like Cardi B, Stormzy and Asap Rocky will take to the stage in Marlay Park.

Festival goers urged to create 'minimal impact' to residents in Marlay Park next weekend as 40,000 set to head to Longitude

40,000 revellers will head to the south Dublin venue on Friday, July 5th but are being urged by organisers and gardaí to create ‘minimal impact’ throughout the weekend.

Over two hundred gardaí and security personnel will patrol the park and attendees are being warned that anti-social behaviour and public urination will not be tolerated at the event.

“We want to conduct the event with as much minimal impact to local residents as possible,” said Supt Ian Lacken.

The festival, which is in its seventh year, will mean local road closures throughout the weekend.

“It will be an inconvenience to local people, and would we ask them to bear with us,” he added.

“We would also ask [festival goers] to respect the local area and local residents,” he said.

“It is an inconvenience to them so please respect that as you would your own area.”

However, chairperson of heritage group South Dublin Save Our Park (SDSOP) Mary Kelly, told Independent.ie that the group is very concerned about the irreversible damage large scale concerts have on the park’s 18th century landscape.

“Concerts have already caused damage and we’re concerned it’ll cause more damage,” she said.

“There’s specific features common to all of the landscapes and we want to see this protected.”

She explained that historical sites like Marley House, walkways and 18th century stonework cannot sustain large events.

“For the sake of the park, the question of historic features is very clear- for bridges, waterways and stoneways, there is not to be any large scale events in those areas,” she said.

The group is also worried about the impact the festival has on wildlife.

“On concert days, the noise levels are horrendous,” she said.

“For wildlife, noise and lightening must be significantly reduced.”

Speaking to Independent.ie, Therese Langan, Senior Executive Officer at Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council, said that the council has worked closely with local resident associations.

“We meet with them twice a year and after the concerts we get feedback from them and see if there’s ways that can improve, in terms of stewarding or security,” she explained.

“We also work with them and present ideas to them and developing ideas around how the money can be invested in the park,” she added.

Fake tickets

Attendees are also urged to check the validity of their tickets before they arrive at the venue.

“We’d like to ask people to check their tickets in particular- we minor issues last year in relation to people maybe buying issues from unauthorised sellers, so check the validity of their tickets before they arrive,” Spt Lacken said.

“Invite everyone to come along and enjoy their day, with minimal impact to the local residents and the local community,” he added.

Online Editors