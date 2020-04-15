Fatboy Slim to hold free concert for thousands of emergency services workers

Fatboy Slim is to hold a free concert in his home town of Brighton for thousands of emergency services workers.

The DJ, real name Norman Cook, has invited NHS, police, fire and ambulance workers to the event at the Brighton Centre.

Cook said he had come up with the idea after friends who work in the NHS asked him to send a video message to cheer on frontline staff.

He joked that they should all have a “big party” when the coronavirus pandemic was over.

An invitation to all NHS doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners + all blue light staff, ambulance, police and fire service (+ importantly their +1's). Oct 28th, Brighton Centre.

“By the time life returns to normal, we will all want to celebrate together and I would like to do my bit to reward and thank everyone who has been holding our lives together in these most difficult of times,” Cook, who lives in Hove, said.

“So I extend an invitation to all NHS doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners plus all blue light staff, ambulance, police and fire service – and importantly their plus ones – to let their hair down with me and dance off the cobwebs to rejoice in the end of this emergency.”

The gig will take place on October 28, with 5,000 tickets available for free on Ticketmaster at 7pm on Friday.

PA Media