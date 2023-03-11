| 0.5°C Dublin

Fatboy Slim shows support for Gary Lineker during Manchester show

The face of the suspended BBC football pundit appeared as part of the visual effects used in the DJ’s set at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on Friday.

Fatboy Slim showed support for Gary Lineker during a show in Manchester (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

By Mike Bedigan, PA

Fatboy Slim showed his support for Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker during a live performance on Friday night.

The face of the BBC football pundit appeared as part of the visual effects used in the DJ’s set at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, in Manchester.

