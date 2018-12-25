Fans leave tributes outside home of George Michael on anniversary of his death

Fans have placed tributes outside the former home of George Michael on the second anniversary of his death.

Followers of the late singer left flowers, candles and balloons on the doorstep of the house the singer lived in in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Pictures signed with messages were left outside the house (Steve Parsons/PA)

Among the collection of items were framed handwritten letters, wreaths and images of Michael as a young man.

The Wham! frontman died on Christmas day in 2016 at the property. Since then fans have left tributes there as well as outside his former home in Highgate, London.

A fan leaves a floral tribute outside the former home of George Michael to mark the second anniversary of the singer’s death (Steve Parsons/PA)

Michael’s relatives and friends previously asked his fans, referred to as “lovelies”, to refrain from leaving tributes and to instead make donations or volunteer at a charity – adding that those alternatives would be a “fitting tribute”.

The Careless Whisper vocalist was found dead aged 53.

A post-mortem later found he had died from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

